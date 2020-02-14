Coronavirus sinking lobster prices? Pescador says demand has run out – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Coronavirus may be sinking a California industry.

For generations, Scott Breneman's family has run the Dory fishing fleet market in Newport Beach, fishing on the coast and selling it to local and restaurant owners queuing at 5 a.m. This year, however, they had great success. Seafood shipments to China have been drastically reduced, he says.

"It just killed the market," Breneman said of the coronavirus.

Breneman's main clients during the Chinese New Year are local and overseas Asian restaurants. When fear of the virus came, there was little demand for the popular spiny lobster. Other fish, he says, are now sold for half of what they are worth.

"It has definitely affected us. Especially in the Chinese New Year. It just fell into a bad moment … the busiest two or three weeks of the year," Breneman said.

Up and down the coast of California, it's the same story. The consequences of the coronavirus are the least expected: local fishermen who try to make a living suddenly are forced to sell their spiny lobsters for much less, and in some cases they sell for $ 16 per pound.

It is so bad that many have simply stopped fishing.

“(The) Chinese restaurants I deal with … the price was cut in half. And many of the fishermen felt it was not worth it and almost went on strike, "Breneman explained.

Still, these fishermen may not have to worry about these falling prices for a long time. The lobster season ends at the end of the month.