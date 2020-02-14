Coronavirus: Maybank Championship and Volvo China Open postponed | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML559839a98222c0febee69488b8ba374e11% %MINIFYHTML559839a98222c0febee69488b8ba374e12%





Mikko Korhonen won the China Open last year

The European tour was forced to postpone two tournaments in April due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the Volvo Open of China have been removed from the schedule, with the Tour "investigating alternative dates for both events."

The Maybank title sponsors requested to postpone their tournament in Malaysia, and the Volvo China Open was also canceled after lengthy discussions involving sponsors, the China Golf Association and the European Tour.

Scott Hend celebrates winning the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur

"The well-being of our players, spectators and staff is always our absolute priority," European Tour executive director Keith Pelley said in a statement.

"While it is unfortunate that the Maybank Championship and the Volvo China Open have been postponed, we believe this is the right course of action at this time. We are currently investigating alternative dates for both events."

Datuk Abdul Farid Alias, president of the group and CEO of Maybank, added: "The decision to postpone the Maybank Championship was taken after intense deliberation and careful consideration in the interest of all players, visitors, work teams and partners.

"The postponement of the Maybank Championship was not an easy decision to make, however, the safety of all concerned has priority, and we want to ensure that any risk of possible exposure to Covid-19 is mitigated.

Keith Pelley hopes alternative dates can be found

"We will monitor the situation and work closely with European and Asian Tours, as well as with our other partners, while planning our return in the future."

The LPGA Tour has already canceled several tournaments in the Asia region during the next month, as fears about the coronavirus continue to affect several sports.

The Chinese Formula One Grand Prix has also been recently canceled, while the organizers of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year remain convinced that their masterpiece will continue as scheduled.