Coronavirus, Great Britain, William Barr: his Friday briefing

We are covering China's changing approach to the outbreak of coronavirus, the remodeling of Boris Johnson's cabinet and a key ally reproach of President Trump.
But the large-scale quarantines in Wuhan have created confusion and frustration, and have put some patients at an even greater risk.
Confirmed coronavirus patients who show mild symptoms are grouping, while those suspected of being infected are being isolated in converted hotels and schools.
The last: China is using its telecommunications companies, all state-owned, to track users who may have visited Hubei. Japan confirmed its first death from the virus, which is the third outside of mainland China.
Changing Numbers: From China The change to the use of CT scans to look for pneumonia instead of relying solely on a positive test for the virus seems to have caused a sudden increase in the number of deaths and infections reported. Experts say the scans could detect many more cases. For now, the World Health Organization continues to rely only on confirmed test numbers.
Remade, Boris Johnson's cabinet is located
The British prime minister faces a new dynamic among his top advisors this morning, after what was supposed to be a routine reorganization. Become a seismic change on Thursday.
Rishi Sunak, 39, and relatively new to Parliament, will be the chancellor of the Treasury, traditionally the second most powerful role in government. He is replacing his former boss, Sajid Javid, who resigned abruptly instead of giving up part of his power over economic policy to Mr. Johnson.
The main politicians of a variety of ministries had already been told to retire by Mr. Johnson's officials, as the prime minister tried to give the impression that his government was leaving behind three years of Brexit paralysis.
Reason: Johnson, encouraged by his influential assistant Dominic Cummings and his recent electoral victory, wants to control economic policy and direct resources to northern and central England, where voters traditionally loyal to Labor changed sides.
Mr. Johnson's office insisted that Mr. Javid fire his advisers, who would be replaced by a unit that would eventually inform the prime minister. "I don't think any respectful minister accepts such conditions," Javid said.
Another scrutiny for Johnson: The opposition Labor Party demands to know who paid for a luxurious vacation in the Caribbean that the prime minister and his partner took a few weeks ago. Declared its value at £ 15,000.
Trump's crucial ally issues reproaches
In a television interview on Thursday, the chief US law enforcement official, Attorney General William Barr, issued a reprimand to President Trump.
The He defended the Department of Justice's role in handling the legal case against Trump's old friend Roger Stone, which Trump has repeatedly attacked. Barr's intervention in the case earned him Trump's praise, but he shook federal prosecutors across the country.
"I will not be intimidated or influenced by anyone," Barr said, adding, "either the Congress, the editorial boards of the newspapers or the president."
"I will do what I think is right," he said. "And, you know, I think I can't do my job here in the department with a constant background comment that weakens me."
See for yourself: We transcribe the key moments of Mr. Barr's comments.
Another presidential reprimand: The Senate voted to require congressional approval for new attacks against Iran. Nearly six weeks after the U.S. Army UU. Kill a high-ranking Iranian general, the vote was bipartisan but mainly symbolic, since the votes did not reach the number needed to nullify the veto promised by Trump.
Report coronavirus
Donald G. McNeil Jr., a scientific reporter for The New York Times, has covered infectious diseases since 2002. He is part of a team of scientific reporters that works to make sense of the spread of the last coronavirus and the medical response. The following is a condensed version of a conversation about his observations and concerns.
What do we know and do not know about the coronavirus?
At the beginning of each epidemic, there is the fog of war.
I would say we are still in that fog. We know that this virus is much more transmissible than SARS or MERS. We do not know if it is as transmissible as the flu. We know it can kill people. We know that it is not as lethal as MERS or SARS.
One of the things we don't know is what the Chinese don't say. We know They are reluctant to allow outside experts to enter and will not share samples of the first cases with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When you ask scientists, "What is your fear for the Great, the pandemic that will kill us all?" – It is not that there is a pandemic that will kill us all, but if you ask them that, they say "flu,quot;. They worry about a new flu, bird flu or swine flu, which is very lethal but becomes very transmissible among humans. I only know one or two scientists who have said: "You know, I am also worried that the coronaviruses are the Great."
I do not want to give the alarm that this is the Great. But this is new, scary and confusing, and we still don't know how far it will spread and how many people it will kill.
What do you think about the public's reaction to your reports?
I always try to discover: am I being alarmist or am I not alarmist enough? I was too alarmist about H5N1 in 2005, bird flu. He was not alarmist enough about West Africa and Ebola in its early days. All previous Ebola outbreaks had killed a few hundred people. That killed 11,000.
A large part of my rhythm is discrediting panic stories. Actually, it consumes almost as much time as reports.
I try to spread the truth instead of panic, even if it takes me a little longer to do it right.
