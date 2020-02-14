Coronavirus, Great Britain, William Barr: his Friday briefing

%MINIFYHTMLfada8e29a518e97b44ae9d3a034b39ff13% %MINIFYHTMLfada8e29a518e97b44ae9d3a034b39ff14%

But the large-scale quarantines in Wuhan have created confusion and frustration, and have put some patients at an even greater risk.

Confirmed coronavirus patients who show mild symptoms are grouping, while those suspected of being infected are being isolated in converted hotels and schools.

The last: China is using its telecommunications companies, all state-owned, to track users who may have visited Hubei. Japan confirmed its first death from the virus, which is the third outside of mainland China.

Changing Numbers: From China The change to the use of CT scans to look for pneumonia instead of relying solely on a positive test for the virus seems to have caused a sudden increase in the number of deaths and infections reported. Experts say the scans could detect many more cases. For now, the World Health Organization continues to rely only on confirmed test numbers.