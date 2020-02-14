Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Is Sami Vatanen the most valuable commercial chip of the Devils?

The New Jersey Devils entered the 2019-20 season with high expectations. They won the draft lottery to select Jack Hughes with the first general selection and then exchanged blockbusters with the Nashville Predators on the second day of the draft to acquire defense P.K. Subban

%MINIFYHTMLcfeef75cbd501eed3461e48468bc82f411% %MINIFYHTMLcfeef75cbd501eed3461e48468bc82f412%

Head coach John Hynes was ready to lead the team to their second place in the playoffs in three seasons, but the season went off the rails very quickly. New Jersey lost its first six games of the season and blew numerous tracks, especially at home. In early December, then general manager Ray Shero fired Hynes after a 9-13-4 start. A month later, Shero was shown the door weeks after he executed the Taylor Hall exchange with the Arizona Coyotes.

Now in charge of the Devils is the interim head coach Alain Nasreddine and the interim general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

As the NHL trading deadline approaches, the Devils are open to business. According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Devils were able to see activity in strikers Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman and defenders Sami Vatanen and Andy Greene.

But which player could yield more value? Here's a glimpse of what the Demons have to work with as we count down to the trade deadline of February 24.

5. Andy Greene, defense

The 37-year-old captain will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Greene, who lived in the Devils, spent his entire 14-season career in New Jersey, but could be on the move.

A durable player, he has played 81 and 82 games the last two seasons and would add a calming presence in the blue line of any team. However, we will see if the Devils would like to separate from the unconditional franchise or if Greene would even want to be changed when he reaches the end of his career. The ball is on your court, actually, since it has a non-exchange clause.

TRADE TERM: 10 players who could move before February 24

4. Blake Coleman, center

Blake Coleman is currently tied in the front of the team with Kyle Palmieri in goals scored (21).

The former third-round team is on its way to the best season of its career, as it is only one goal of its maximum in its career and five points below its maximum in its career of 36 points established last season.

Coleman is a two-way physical center that uses its strength to create goal opportunities. His strength was in full display with this goal with one hand earlier this season against the Winnipeg Jets.

Signed through the next season with an AAV of $ 1.8 million, it will cost a lot to get 28-year-old New Jersey out.

3. Wayne Simmonds, extreme

Simpson, who signed as a free agent on July 1 after accepting a one-year, $ 5 million contract, Simmonds reached the playoffs in seven of his previous 12 seasons and assumed he would join a secure playoff contender in the division. Metropolitan

Instead, the Demons sit in the basement of the division.

Simmonds has scored 23 points this season, but it is the intangibles that make it a valuable asset for a disputing team. He knows what it takes to run deep in the playoffs and the leadership he provides makes him an attractive option for a team that is one piece away.

MORE: Is Vancouver a destination for Simmonds?

2. Kyle Palmieri, extreme

It remains to be seen how active Fitzgerald will be and if he is willing to separate himself from players who are signed after this season, such as Palmieri.

Currently, the team leader in points, signed until next season with an AAV of $ 4.65 million. The New Jersey native is currently in the best moment of his career and is on his way to approaching the best season of his career when he scored 57 points with the Devils in 2015-16.

Palmieri can take the top of an opposing defense with his speed, as he is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL. He is also a player who is not afraid to put his body on the line, since he is active in the forecheck.

For teams that miss Chris Kreider's draw, Palmieri could be a solid backup plan for a team that seeks to add scoring depth and a playoff veteran.

MORE: teams that can use their cap space on the exchange deadline

1. Sami Vatanen, defense

Vatanen will probably produce the greatest value for the Devils due to the lack of the best defenders in the commercial block. The 28-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent and has 23 points this season in 47 games. He also has a vast experience in the playoffs having played in 44 playoff games in five playoffs.

Each contestant could use an extra blueliner for a deep playoff race and that could increase the bidding war between the teams for their services. Vatanen was placed in retroactive IR on February 1 with a bruised right leg, so we'll see if that affects his commercial value, since the Devils would probably command a first or second round selection and a perspective for their services.