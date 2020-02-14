Collectors take advantage of Kobe Bryant's signature since the death of Lakers Star – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5a1f17b032872dc34e4e58dbd45bfb9011% %MINIFYHTML5a1f17b032872dc34e4e58dbd45bfb9012%

– Since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, collectors have been collecting items with the signature of the Lakers legend and sports memorabilia experts have seen the market for their autograph rocket.

"They've gone up five to 50 times," said Mike Sablow, owner of Cardboard Legends in Van Nuys.

CBSLA investigative journalist David Goldstein found dozens of merchandise advertisements allegedly signed by Kobe, including a $ 100,000 basketball and his $ 250,000 signed jersey number 24. A ball supposedly signed by the entire world championship team was going to cost more than $ 2 million.

But not all items were sold at box office prices, a supposedly signed image cost $ 251 and a supposedly autographed OC Weekly magazine sold for $ 398.

A CBSLA producer met with Armando, the seller of that magazine, who also claimed to have sold a signed ticket and shirt. Since the death of the star, he has sold more than $ 20,000 in merchandise from Kobe Bryant.

As for the magazine, Armando said he came from a friend who works for UPS.

"I was delivering some things and I was working in the office," Armando said. "The guy made him walk in the office and said," Hey, can you sign this for me? "" Insurance! "And, like, he signed it."

After paying almost $ 400 for the magazine, CBSLA took it to Sablow, who has been in the business for 26 years selling sports memorabilia, including a lot of authentic merchandise autographed by Kobe Bryant.

"In my opinion, it's far," Sablow said of the firm in OC Weekly magazine. "I don't think it's legitimate."

He compared the signature with an article with an authentic signature of Kobe Bryant.

"He doesn't climb that way," he said. "I just wouldn't do that. He doesn't sign that way."

Sablow sent the magazine to another expert, who agreed with his opinion that the signature was really false.

On eBay, there is an option to get the opinion of an official authenticator for $ 10. He also said that the magazine's signature was "probably not genuine."

"I would give you a dollar," Sablow said. "Yes, and I don't even want it."

Even in the face of expert opinion, Armando still claimed that the firm was real.

"An expert is an opinion, sir," he said. "That is an opinion of a person. You can have an opinion, I can have an opinion, she can have an opinion, he can have an opinion."

When Goldstein further questioned the seller, he offered to reimburse the money.

But Armando was not the only one. Goldstein's research found a series of other Kobe autographs on eBay that returned "probably not genuine."

"It's horrible," said Sablow. "That's why I always tell people to go to a dealership, to someone they trust."