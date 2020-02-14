Home Entertainment Colin Kaepernick will publish memoirs through his own editorial

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced his plans to publish a report sometime this year through his own company, Kaepernick Publishing. Audible will also release an audio version of the memories.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution and the events that led me to protest against systemic oppression, hoping to inspire others to take action. "Kaepernick said in a statement.

