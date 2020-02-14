Colin Kaepernick will publish memoirs through his own editorial

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced his plans to publish a report sometime this year through his own company, Kaepernick Publishing. Audible will also release an audio version of the memories.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution and the events that led me to protest against systemic oppression, hoping to inspire others to take action. "Kaepernick said in a statement.

"I am excited that through this innovative partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can raise the voices of Black and Brown that can empower future generations."

Kaepernick was expelled from the NFL after protesting police brutality and social injustice kneeling during the national anthem prior to the game in 2016. He later sued the league and settled for him for an undisclosed amount.

In November 2019, Kaepernick worked for seven NFL teams in Georgia, but none of the teams picked him up during the season.