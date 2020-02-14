CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Manchester City has been kicked out of all UEFA competitions over the next two seasons and fined £ 24.9 million for "serious breaches,quot; of UEFA Financial Fair Play and club licensing regulations.

The wolves had a goalless draw with Leicester of 10 men in Molineux after VAR rejected Willy Boly's header.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Odion Ighalo will travel with Manchester United for his match against Chelsea, but he did not confirm whether the forward on loan will play after his "isolation,quot; of two weeks.

Scotland police are investigating a racist language complaint during Kilmarnock's victory in the Scottish Premier League over Rangers on Wednesday.

Tom Curran remained nervous while England secured a two-run victory and the last ball over South Africa in Durban to bring the three-game T20I series to a decisive.

Lewis Hamilton has given his greatest clue, but is willing to stay in Mercedes beyond 2020, after admitting he doesn't expect much movement among the best teams in the pilot market.