Clara Barton Elementary students will be relocated after more asbestos is found in the building – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Clara Barton Elementary School in Feltonville will be closed next week due to asbestos. Students will be sent 4.5 miles to Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown starting Wednesday.

The district says more asbestos was discovered Friday in a boiler room in Barton.

Repair work and tests should take approximately one week.