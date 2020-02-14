City Bills Church $ 6,000 for water even though they shouldn't receive a bill – Up News Info Chicago

– During the past year, Chicagoans contacted Up News Info 2 researchers for help with unexplained water bills.

The victims of the city range from a widow accused five times more than their neighbors pay for water to a Vietnam veteran who was charged for the water he never used.

The city now houses a West Side church that should never have received a water bill.

%MINIFYHTML46def3262b7b3aa9c388be862284954711% %MINIFYHTML46def3262b7b3aa9c388be862284954712%

"They are literally stealing the churches," said Pastor Veronica Day.

Pastor's Day leads the Living Rock Church of Solid Rock, which received a water bill of $ 6,257.59 from the city in 2015. A significant sum for this small non-profit church.

"The water company has harassed us," he said. "That's why I called everyone … for help."

This church means a lot for Pastor's Day. She has been a member since she was 11 years old. His mother ministered here. She met her husband in the choir. And now, she leads the ministry.

"In this community, people need a lot, and I would like to do more, you know, but you need finances," he said.

She doesn't have those finances, because she is spending money for a bill that the church should be legally exempt from paying.

In 2011, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city could not afford to exempt non-profit organizations and planned to charge them a higher percentage of their water consumption every year.

Under this model, they had to pay 20 percent of their water bill in 2011, 40 percent in 2012 and 60 percent in 2013. If the plan had continued for two more years, by 2015, all organizations without For-profit would have paid 100 percent of their water use.

The mayor's decision stole from many NFP the crucial finances, which they needed to pay for community services, so an amendment to the code was made in 2013.

Section 11-12-540 of the Chicago municipal code now says that nonprofit organizations, such as this Solid Rock Church, with less than $ 1 million in net assets, will be eligible for a 100 percent exemption.

According to the 2014 Pastor Day financial form submitted when requesting the exemption, Solid Rock Church barely earned $ 100,000.

To receive the complete exemption, any unmeasured NFP had to have a water meter installed and submit an exemption form. Solid Rock Church did both.

"We have been exempt since day one," Pastor Day said.

The most peculiar part? In addition to the $ 6,000 bill you received immediately after installing the meter, the church has received a complete exemption from your water bills. Your water charge for each billing cycle remains a static zero.

Therefore, for the past five years, the church has been slowly reducing this bill of $ 6,000.

Up News Info 2 first sent an email to the city about this account on January 17. The city responded five and a half hours later by saying: "Please note that we will contact the customer directly to discuss their billing problems."

The city not only refused to give us an explanation, but also failed to contact the client in a timely manner. After two more reminders of us and 18 days later, the city called Pastor's Day for the first time.

"I have not yet thoroughly reviewed the account, ma'am," the customer service representative said over the phone.

Almost three weeks after our initial consultations and the city had not previously investigated, and even asked the client for the most basic information, such as his account number.

"They don't even have conscience," Pastor Day said.

Before Up News Info 2 got involved, he did his own research in vain.

"The principle of everything is how they dare to give us a ticket of more than $ 6,000 without an explanation," he said.

She is not the only client who has been denied an explanation.

"Without explanation," said Kathy Zook, whose inexplicable Up News Info 2 bill investigated in January. Zook, a widow who lives alone, was accused five times of what her neighbors pay without any explanation.

After pressing the city to reexamine its billing, he received a loan of $ 2,200.46.

But they are not the only Chicagoans who have received hoses.

Until our participation, the resolution of the city was to place most of these accounts in the payment plans; I didn't want to analyze the complexities of each case.

"They said they would put me on a three-year payment plan," Pastor Day said. "You know, like I'm buying a car."

To date, Solid Rock Church has paid more than $ 5,000 for the account because it feared receiving charges for additional fines and fines.

"The water company has harassed us," Pastor Day said. "That's the city of Chicago. They don't care if you have a leg to stop you."

Now Pastor's Day is fighting for justice.

"I want every penny back," he said. "I will not be satisfied until we get every penny we pay."

What the city does not understand is that this incorrect, outdated and perhaps illegal billing process has caused so many difficulties to so many people.

In this case, the city prevented Pastor's Day, in this West Side neighborhood, from helping its community.

"We can feed people, we can fix the roof, do some work around the church," he said. "It can be used for many good things."

She also has a promise once she wins her fight with the city.

"Every penny we recover will go to this ministry and be used for the betterment of people in this community," Day said.