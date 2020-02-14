Chris Jordan says no England player is under pressure in South Africa to consolidate the T20 World Cup spot | Cricket News

Watch the second T20 between South Africa and England in Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30 p.m. on Friday





Englishman Chris Jordan took 2-28 of three overs in the first T20 international against South Africa

Chris Jordan says that nobody on the England team is under pressure to consolidate his place despite the Twenty20 World Cup looming on the horizon.

Jordan has lost only one of England's 28 T20 games since the last T20 World Cup in 2016 and is the second most wicket player of all time with 56 scalps with an average of 23.71.

The 31-year-old admits that there is competition for places, but says the camaraderie in the team promoted by Captain Eoin Morgan means that the strength in depth is positive before the October world tournament.

"One of the characteristics of this team is that whoever plays at the moment is trying to keep their standards as high as possible," he said before Friday's second international T20 against South Africa in Durban, which is live. Sky Sports Cricket from 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

"I don't think the environment has been created in such a way that I feel that pressure for a place of play. Anyway, you have that on any team, but I don't think that's the focus at all."

"We have a strong team here and any XI we publish on a given day is strong enough to beat any team, so those are the things we are trying to focus on as much as possible."

Tourists are 1-0 down in the three-game series after losing the first game in East London for a run despite some good death bowling: Jordan takes two wickets in the same amount of balls in the final to restrict hosts to 177-8.

But England could not chase its target since sailor Lungi Ngidi successfully defended seven of the final innings.

"With our batting lineup, I'm sure to chase almost any score," Jordan reflected. "Seven of seven should be feasible. But credit to Ngidi, he threw a good last time.

"We could potentially have been a little smarter at times, but T20 cricket is one of those things. You try to take the positive option most of the time and some days go your way, some days not."

England can select the same XI in Kingsmead to maintain continuity, but batter Dawid Malan is pushing for him to retire, his average of 57.25 with an attack rate of 156.31 after nine internationals from the T20 presented a compelling case.

If visitors choose to make a change, Joe Denly, who made only three in the first T20, could be the player who gave way.

Whatever the decision, Jordan says that England has a powerful batting unit, which is only helping him improve as a bowler.

"Honestly, I think our training sessions are very beneficial because I am playing the best in the world," he said. "Literally, if you lose your mark, you leave the park.

"Likewise, we have conversations about what can work and how we can improve the slower balls. A great strength of this team is our communication and our willingness to try to help each other improve."

