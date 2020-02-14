Chris Harrison and more Bachelor Nation stars mourn the death of Super Fan

Bachelor Nation just won an angel.
Over the years, the show The Bachelor It has become much more than a reality show, but a family. This week, it was revealed that fans and contestants of the show lost one of their biggest fans. Host Chris Harrison he took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that his friend Kim White He had died after more than five years fighting cancer.
"#BachelorNation lost one of her biggest fans today and I lost a dear friend. I met @kimcankickit about 7 years ago by coincidence at a concert in Los Angeles. She was a beautiful young woman who had been given the news that he would soon be dying of cancer, "the former host wrote in a sweet tribute to his friend. "I told her that that year, if I was healthy enough, I would like to have her as my guest in the After the Final Rose special. She did that year and I told her that as long as I had strength, thereafter, she had a seat in the front row. Kim came to every live special that I have organized since then and formed a friendship and love that changed my life. "
He continued: "There were years when Kim was completely bald and it seemed he could barely sustain himself, but he was there. He endured more surgeries and procedures than any human being he knows, but his spirit and faith endured. Saying he was strong, brave and brave would be a rude euphemism. To say that I learned a lot and got so much perspective from it would be to live up to its true impact. "
Then he shared Kim's greatest achievement in his life: being a wife and mother. "We laughed, cried and shouted. The only thing Kim was really sad or disappointed was his fault of not being a better wife and mother," Chris revealed. "Yes, even in unbearable agony and relentless battles, all he cared about was how much he loved others. I know that the rest of his body failed him, but his heart was as safe as hell. He was as pure as his eyes. they were blue. "
Chris closed his feelings by thanking his friend for their time together and resting on the fact that she is finally at peace now.
"I will miss my friend very much. I will miss looking in the front row and seeing her beautiful loving smile. I will miss our text and FT messages in which we talked about the program, but especially about life and what followed. Kim was always looking the next battle, the next step, the next achievement, "he shared. "I am grateful that this beautiful soul has entered my life. She really touched everyone she met and that is the definition of living. She is free from that broken body she was given and I find tremendous peace in that. But a beautiful girl lost her mom, a wonderful loving man @heyurkimshusband lost his wife and I lost a true friend. I love you Kim! "
Many members of Bachelor Nation rushed to share their own thoughts about its publication. Including Chris's girlfriend Lauren Zima who showed support for his love with three heart emojis. Former single Ben Higgins He also approached to show his support. "Wow, she radiates a light to this world," he said in the post. "This is difficult, but I'm very lucky to have met her."
JoJo FletcherHe also extended his condolences to the host for his loss. Saying: "She was such a beautiful soul. I loved having the opportunity to meet her. Pray for her loved ones."
