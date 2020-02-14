Chris Harrison and more Bachelor Nation stars mourn the death of Super Fan

Bachelor Nation just won an angel.

Over the years, the show The Bachelor It has become much more than a reality show, but a family. This week, it was revealed that fans and contestants of the show lost one of their biggest fans. Host Chris Harrison he took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that his friend Kim White He had died after more than five years fighting cancer.

"#BachelorNation lost one of her biggest fans today and I lost a dear friend. I met @kimcankickit about 7 years ago by coincidence at a concert in Los Angeles. She was a beautiful young woman who had been given the news that he would soon be dying of cancer, "the former host wrote in a sweet tribute to his friend. "I told her that that year, if I was healthy enough, I would like to have her as my guest in the After the Final Rose special. She did that year and I told her that as long as I had strength, thereafter, she had a seat in the front row. Kim came to every live special that I have organized since then and formed a friendship and love that changed my life. "