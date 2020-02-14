China: Millions of people in quarantine to control the spread of coronavirus | China news

Home Latest News China: Millions of people in quarantine to control the spread of coronavirus...

China: Millions of people in quarantine to control the spread of coronavirus

Millions of people have been ordered to stay at home while the Chinese government tries to stop the spread of the virus.

Journalists are restricted from traveling there, but Al Jazeera obtained exclusive photos from one of the residents trapped there.

Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera reports from Beijing, China.

