China expands the chaotic network in the repression of Coronavirus

China's leaders expanded on Thursday a massive concentration of people possibly ill with the coronavirus, expanding their trawl network far beyond the epicenter of the outbreak to at least two more cities in what the government has called a "war,quot; campaign to End the epidemic.
But the campaign, first announced last week in Wuhan City, has already been affected by chaotic conditions that have isolated vulnerable patients without proper care and, in some cases, left them alone to die.
The expansion of the decree to "gather all those who should be detained,quot; in the Wuhan area, in central China, has deepened the nation's sense of anxiety.
In their eagerness to execute the edict, officials in Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million, have randomly captured patients who have not yet tested positive for the coronavirus, in some cases driving them to buses without protective measures where they were at risk of infection of others, said their relatives.
After that, patients have been sent to makeshift medical facilities that do not provide the support they need to recover. With little or no dedicated medical staff available to help, some patients die.
A woman was abruptly transferred to a quarantine facility and was forbidden to recover her supply of heart medications, her daughter-in-law said. A man said he was getting sicker and sicker in his hotel room, but there were no doctors and he was not allowed to leave.
Another man placed in an impromptu shelter fell into a coma for two days, but his family said they couldn't get him into a hospital. He died.
Despite the turmoil, the massive rodeo extended beyond Wuhan to include other cities in the central province of Hubei that have been severely affected by the outbreak. the The state news network CCTV said the expanded area included the cities of Huanggang and Xiaogan.
A sudden increase in new cases could make the situation worse. The authorities in Hubei Province announced Thursday that they had expanded the criteria for counting new infections to include diagnoses of doctors based on a chest scan and symptoms, rather than a more complicated test. The result of the outbreak increased as a result, with the province adding almost 15,000 new cases and 242 new deaths in a single day.
The increase continued on Friday, although not so markedly, when Hubei officials revealed about 4,800 new cases and 116 additional deaths.
The increase in confirmed cases, to approximately 52,000 throughout the province, could overwhelm an already loaded health care system, which faces a shortage of hospital beds and medical supplies. Even before the new numbers were reported, many residents had slipped through the cracks.
A Wuhan resident, Peng Andong, 59, had been suffering from a persistent fever and a lung infection for days when his local neighborhood committee told him to go to an improvised quarantine site last week.
Mr. Peng and his family were told that there would be doctors at the quarantine site, as well as test kits so that he could obtain the official confirmation necessary to receive the appropriate treatment. Then, on February 5, Mr. Peng boarded a bus full of sick patients, none with protective equipment, and was taken to a hotel converted into an isolation center.
For several days, Mr. Peng sent messages to his relatives regularly, updating them about the tumultuous conditions inside the hotel.
"He said it was really chaotic in the early days and there was no food or medical staff there," said Peng Bangze, his son. Others have described similar conditions in interviews and help calls published on social networks.
Deng Chao, 30, said that although doctors had told him that he almost certainly had the coronavirus, he had not yet received the official results of the test needed to enter the hospital.
Instead, he was sent to a Wuhan hotel where he was in a quarantine imposed by the government for almost a week. Now, he said, he was getting sicker and finding it harder to breathe. He said security guards had been stationed at the entrance of the hotel to prevent patients from escaping, and that there were no doctors or medicines.
"This is really like a prison," Deng said.
"Send me to a hospital, please, I need treatment," he said, between coughing attacks. "There is no one to take care of us here."
The problems are likely to aggravate public outrage over the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, the most serious health crisis that afflicts China under President Xi Jinping. Local officials minimized the virus in the early days, while the eventual Wuhan blockade isolated the city from critical supplies and resources.
In a sign of In an aggressive effort by Mr. Xi to contain the political and economic damage of the epidemic, the Chinese Communist Party fired Thursday the leaders of Hubei and Wuhan Province.
The global reverberations of the coronavirus crisis have shown no signs of slowing down.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States said a person under quarantine at a military base in San Antonio had tested positive for the virus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the United States to 15 .
The Chinese government's urge to corner people in makeshift medical facilities in Wuhan began earlier this month, as it became clear that the patients were infecting family members after being ordered to quarantine at home. Desperate officials hastily devised plans to convert stadiums, exhibition centers, hotels and schools into temporary medical centers for thousands of people who were unable to enter a hospital.
Patients confirmed with coronavirus with mild symptoms were placed in large converted spaces. Suspicious cases went to hotels and schools requisitioned to be isolated. Close contacts of confirmed cases and fever patients who could have been infected were also placed in separate facilities. Some confirmed cases with severe symptoms have been transferred to Two newly built hospitals dedicated to the treatment of patients with coronavirus.
Despite some complaints about the shortage of bathrooms and Concerned by experts about the potential for cross infections, some patients in these places say they are satisfied with the conditions and are relieved to be out of their homes where they worried about infecting their relatives. The images circulated from inside the centers show patients dancing and lying on the beds playing with their phones. A patient was even photographed reading "The origins of the political order,quot; by Francis Fukuyama.
But in many cases, the effort seems disjointed and disorganized. A report from the official Xinhua news agency said that due to the "limitations,quot; of some quarantine sites, sometimes two or three patients with suspected cases were housed in the same room.
Other Xinhua The report detailed how community workers who performed door-to-door controls had to talk to neighbors and look for clues such as hanging clothes to make sure they count all homes in Wuhan. Even The Global Times, the newspaper of the nationalist party, reported the frustrations of a public bus driver who tried to gather people suspected of having infections in the middle of the night.
Patients and their families have complained about the terrible conditions, particularly in places where patients need isolation and medical attention.
On February 8, just two days after her husband was admitted to the hospital for coronavirus, doctors told Ma Xilian, 59, that she probably also had it, according to a chest and symptoms scanner. They told him to report immediately to a quarantine site designated for isolation. His requests to go home to retrieve his heart medication were denied.
In the converted hotel where Ms. Ma was kidnapped for days before she finally secured a hospital room, there were no doctors, medicines or even water, according to a request for help published by her daughter-in-law in Chinese social networks, one of many Similar calls for assistance that have emerged online in recent weeks.
"Where have your feelings gone for people?" she wrote, punishing local government officials. "Where have your government capacities gone?"
Some say that the lack of medical care in improvised quarantine centers has only made their illnesses worse. For some families, bad conditions have led to the worst news.
Peng Bangze, whose father was sent on a crowded bus to a hotel converted for isolation, recalled visiting last Saturday, after his father had been unreachable throughout the day.
He found his father in a coma in his room alone.
In panic, he asked for help. When the ambulance arrived, both the driver and the hotel security guard refused to help him take his father, a construction worker, to the vehicle for fear of becoming infected, the son said. An hour later, they told the son that the hospital had no bed for his father and that he should go home and wait.
Two days, and many phone calls, later, Mr. Peng's family finally received a call from the local government notifying them that a hospital bed had been fixed. But when Mr. Peng's son arrived at the hotel to help with the transfer, his father was lying face down on the bed, lifeless, in the same position he had left him.
The workers in the place of isolation had no explanation. They disinfected the room, removed the father's body to incinerate it and the son collected his belongings.
"I don't know how this happened," said the son. “Everything happened in a few days. How could it have suddenly gone?
Albee Zhang and Zoe Mou contributed research from Beijing.