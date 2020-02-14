China expands the chaotic network in the repression of Coronavirus

China's leaders expanded on Thursday a massive concentration of people possibly ill with the coronavirus, expanding their trawl network far beyond the epicenter of the outbreak to at least two more cities in what the government has called a "war,quot; campaign to End the epidemic.

But the campaign, first announced last week in Wuhan City, has already been affected by chaotic conditions that have isolated vulnerable patients without proper care and, in some cases, left them alone to die.

The expansion of the decree to "gather all those who should be detained,quot; in the Wuhan area, in central China, has deepened the nation's sense of anxiety.

In their eagerness to execute the edict, officials in Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million, have randomly captured patients who have not yet tested positive for the coronavirus, in some cases driving them to buses without protective measures where they were at risk of infection of others, said their relatives.