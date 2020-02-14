Chemist uses science to create makeup, give back to the community – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML109809b0c3507decf5e533177230b36c11% %MINIFYHTML109809b0c3507decf5e533177230b36c12%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – It's a multimillion dollar industry and many celebrities are joining. In this lab here in Detroit, a chemist is using science to create makeup.

"When I was a child, I was always very curious and I liked to create things, and when I entered school I knew that I wanted to have experience in Science to be able to create my own products," said Alyssa Space, Beauty Chemist, For her cosmetics.

%MINIFYHTML109809b0c3507decf5e533177230b36c13% %MINIFYHTML109809b0c3507decf5e533177230b36c14%

Just out of college and working for a cosmetics company, he realized that women of color were not strongly represented in the beauty industry.

%MINIFYHTML109809b0c3507decf5e533177230b36c15% %MINIFYHTML109809b0c3507decf5e533177230b36c16%

Then, using his experience in chemistry, he researched and developed different products, eventually creating, for his cosmetics.

“I wanted to create an inclusive line for women of all backgrounds and tones, but also for women of color. Because many times we are not represented in the beauty industry, "said Space.

She says that in addition to representation, giving back is very important to her. Then she uses the creation of her makeup line, as a learning tool for young people in Detroit.

Travel around the city giving teaching demonstrations and, more recently, opening the non-profit Myspace Beauty Lab, where children like Imani Rencher, 9, can explore and create makeup through STEM.

"It's fun because then, it's like you can put your own creativity," Rencher said.

"I wanted to create a space where children can learn how to create their own products and also learn that STEM is not just a doctor or a nurse, but there are alternative explorations and alternative routes to chemistry and STEM," said Space.

She says that being able to teach children what she loves in a comfortable space is very rewarding and useful. And knowing that you are making a difference makes everything worthwhile.

"It makes me proud because I just did that, and I know I can do something else, or do it again," Rencher said.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.