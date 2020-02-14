Charli XCX condemns reading festivals and Leeds for not booking more women

%MINIFYHTMLa0a5efbf64a75b8044ea18291e1c1bfa11% %MINIFYHTMLa0a5efbf64a75b8044ea18291e1c1bfa12%

WENN / Avalon

While expressing her frustration at the men's-dominated lineup of musical events, the singer of & # 39; Break the Rules & # 39; calls for improvements in the representation of record companies.

Up News Info –

Charli XCX He has criticized the organizers of the Reading and Leeds festivals for reserving a men's-dominated lineup.

The organizers of the UK music event have been criticized for their bill dominated by men, with only 20 female or mixed gender acts announced as artists on Tuesday, February 12, and without headliners.

%MINIFYHTMLa0a5efbf64a75b8044ea18291e1c1bfa13% %MINIFYHTMLa0a5efbf64a75b8044ea18291e1c1bfa14%

Speaking to the UK music website, NME, at their annual awards party on Wednesday, Charli condemned the chiefs of Reading and Leeds for not responding to past criticisms about the lineups that have only featured a headliner with The female front. Paramore, in 20 years.

%MINIFYHTMLa0a5efbf64a75b8044ea18291e1c1bfa15% %MINIFYHTMLa0a5efbf64a75b8044ea18291e1c1bfa16%

"They just need to book more women, but the point is that this conversation has been going on for so long," Charli said. "I feel like this literally happened last year with Reading & Leeds."

"The lineup came out and everyone said:" There aren't enough women in this lineup. "Nothing has changed. Nothing. What can be done? It is our responsibility to talk about this and be as open as possible."

However, she also believes that record companies also have to act to improve the performance, and adds: "The change must come from the industry itself and from scratch. Yes, the festival needs to reserve women, but the industry as a whole needs recognize women working within him: producers, writers, A&R, executives, anything. "

In a separate conversation with the Daily Mirror, Charli also faced the heads of the BRIT Awards for the lack of female representation in their Album of the Year or Best Group categories.

"What the hell is that about?" She was enraged. "It's what everyone has been saying. Women not only deserve to be in the women's categories, we are not the sub-plot, the act of warming up, we are the main event."

<br />

His criticism follows a promise of 1975 Leader Matty healy that his band, which led the event last year, will only play at festivals with gender balance.