Charles Barkley faces a violent reaction by saying that the case of rape by Kobe Bryant should be discussed: "He had a defect that we all know,quot;

Just a week after Gayle King was subjected to humiliation for pressuring Lisa Leslie on Kobe Bryant's sexual assault case in 2003, Charles Barkley has been criticized. While interviewing some of his teammates on Today, the basketball legend said the situation should be addressed.

Charles Barkley retired from the sport and hosted Inside the NBA, among other things.

Charles, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson attended the show to remember their friend Kobe, who tragically died in a helicopter crash last month with 8 other people, including his daughter Gianna.

The Today Show reporter asked if it was appropriate to present the accusation of a woman who claimed she was raped by the NBA player at a Colorado resort. Kobe apologized and the dispute was resolved out of court because the accuser refused to testify.

Charles replied: ‘You have to tell the picture in its entirety. We are not making Kobe not a hero. We are celebrating your excellence in basketball. We understand what happened in Colorado. That is fair, but two things may be true. Kobe Bryant is one of the best basketball players in history. And it had a defect that we all know. "

Although his comments do not receive enough attention as Gayle did, there are a significant number of people who called the athlete.

A follower of the Shadow Room commented on the video clip: ‘A defect? He was thrown out of court! You can't say anything about A CONDEMNED MAN! "Where do they do that?"

Another added: "Crazy as the true colors of people are shown after someone dies …"

This person asked: "Where was all this energy when he was alive and able to defend himself?"

What do you think about Charles's response?



