Challenging, Hariri from Lebanon says that dealing with Aoun is & # 39; history & # 39; | News

Beirut, Lebanon – LebanonFormer Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he is drawing a new political path from his party after a 2016 agreement with President Michel Aoun that brought him to power became "history."

"I'm here, I'm not going anywhere; I stay in my country, in my house among my family and in political work," Hariri He said on Friday, in his first public speech since he resigned on October 29, amid widespread protests against a ruling elite accused of corruption and leading the country into an acute financial crisis.

Addressing a crowd of thousands of followers outside his residence in the capital, the main Sunni politician from Beirut Lebanon said he had received criticism from his party in recent months and acknowledged "defects,quot;, but said "the decision is now to promulgate change,quot;.

"The Future Movement will remain," he said, referring to his party.

His comments came during a public event to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the murder of his father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Rafik Hariri was killed along with 21 other people when a massive bomb exploded when his convoy passed through the center of the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, on February 14, 2005.

Prosecutors of the Special Court for Lebanon based in The Hague investigating the murder of Hariri have said that the Syrian government was at the center of the plot, which was carried out by members of the pro-Iran group Hezbollah. Damascus and Hezbollah have denied their participation. A ruling is expected in the case this year.

In defense of & # 39; haririismo & # 39;

Members of the leaderless protest movement, as well as Hariri's political opponents, have pointed out Hariri's father's policies, called "political haririism,quot; and dating back to 1992, as the source of Lebanon's massive economic problems today.

The country suffers the third largest debt burden in the world as a percentage of its gross domestic product and faces the worst financial crisis in its history, which may soon lead to non-payment of debt payments.

Much of Friday's event was devoted to responding to these claims. A video broadcast at the beginning of the commemoration attributed Lebanon's grave situation to a "series of obstructions,quot; carried out by Lebanese parties allied with Syria over the years.

Hariri said the parties continued to blame "haririismo,quot; today to cover their own failures in governance.

He said the obstruction his father had endured at the hands of Syria's allies continued under his own deal with Aoun, which eventually led to the uprising that Lebanon was currently witnessing.

Hariri also attacked Gerban Bassil, son-in-law of Aoun and leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), describing him as the "shadow president,quot; who sought to "eliminate,quot; other parties and harmed Lebanon's relations with the Arab states along with Hezbollah.

Lebanon's success depended on good relations with the Arab states, Hariri said, adding: "Iran's cash can solve the problems of a party, not a country."

In the future, Hariri said he would continue to maintain ties with historical allies with whom relations have been strained in recent years because of his dealings with Aoun.

Electric shock

Making a comparison between his own businesses and his father's abilities to obtain international support for Lebanon through donor conferences, Hariri noted the 2018 CEDRE conference, where the international community promised $ 11 billion in soft loans to Lebanon, conditional on the reforms.

But instead of supporting those reforms, Hariri said the FPM and its allies first obstructed the formation of a government after the Lebanon elections in 2018, then blocked the government's work after its formation, leaving the conference unrealized.

He also pointed to the FPM on the decrepit electricity sector in the country, which has an annual deficit that over the years has contributed half of the public debt of 87 billion dollars in Lebanon.

& # 39; Here to stay & # 39;

After his resignation, which saw him continue as a caretaker, Hariri had tried to return as prime minister, but was eventually replaced by Prime Minister Hassan Diab, whose cabinet recently won Parliament's trust.

"Despite this recent setback, he remains a key figure on the political scene in Lebanon," Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, told Al Jazeera.

Yahya said that Hariri, through Friday's big public event, said he could have lost the battle, but is far from over, while also seeking to "reaffirm his political seriousness against internal and external actors."

In fact, the heads of the parliamentary blocs of their two main allies, the Progressive Socialist Party and the Lebanese Forces, attended the meeting in downtown Beirut.

The Saudi ambassador in Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari, was also present.

"In the last two months we heard and saw that & # 39; oh, the Future Movement left and Saad traveled and will not return, and Saudi Arabia does not want it and the United States does not want it & # 39;" said Hariri.

"Let them hear the truth that the Future Movement … is here to stay."

Earlier, while walking through the crowd taking selfies with followers and greeting officials before his speech, Hariri was closely followed by the Great Mufti of Lebanon, Abdel-Latif Derian, who then sat next to him.

The message was clear: Hariri remains the leader of the Sunni people in Lebanon.