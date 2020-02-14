Celebrate Valentine's Day with the cutest photos of E! Couples

Love! it is in the air!

All day, we have been seeing the most beautiful photos of our favorite celebrity couples on all social networks for Valentine's Day.

Included in that group are the members of the E! family, many of whom we have seen over the years fall in love, marry and have children.

Just last month, we saw both Brie BellaY Nikki Bella They reveal that they are pregnant at the same time, which shows that their beginning moments extend to motherhood.

The moment is especially sweet for the first-time mother Nikki, since her announcement followed the news that she and Dancing with the stars alum Artem Chigvintsev They are engaged!

The twins are not the only ones with exciting news last year, as we saw Botched& # 39; s Dr. Paul Nassif exchange vows in september with your love Brittany Pattakos.

To celebrate the holidays, we have gathered some of the most beautiful photos of E! personalities and their loved ones.