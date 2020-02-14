Celebrate Valentine's Day with the cutest photos of E! Couples

Love! it is in the air!
All day, we have been seeing the most beautiful photos of our favorite celebrity couples on all social networks for Valentine's Day.
Included in that group are the members of the E! family, many of whom we have seen over the years fall in love, marry and have children.
Just last month, we saw both Brie BellaY Nikki Bella They reveal that they are pregnant at the same time, which shows that their beginning moments extend to motherhood.
The moment is especially sweet for the first-time mother Nikki, since her announcement followed the news that she and Dancing with the stars alum Artem Chigvintsev They are engaged!
The twins are not the only ones with exciting news last year, as we saw Botched& # 39; s Dr. Paul Nassif exchange vows in september with your love Brittany Pattakos.
To celebrate the holidays, we have gathered some of the most beautiful photos of E! personalities and their loved ones.
Check out below in which E! The stars have been hit by Cupid's bow and some of his cutest photos.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
The duo we are always so excited to be To keep up to date It looked so cute this past Christmas with the whole family.
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Airbnb
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
the To keep up to date matriarch and her boyfriend Corey bet They always look awesome at a birthday party, gala or front row of a fashion show.
LRNYC / MEGA
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie
the Flip it like Disick Star always looks adorable holding hands with his model girlfriend Sofia Richie.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Aww! the Dancing with the stars alum and Total fine Star has had a great year, including the engagement and the announcement that they expect their first child!
Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson
The other half of Total fine and his lifelong love Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) adorably they also expect a child at the same time Brie cheeseNikki's sister
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
The athlete had a great catch off the field when he got hooked Kristin Cavallari and, almost seven years after their marriage, we still love to see their pranks in Very cavallari.
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes
Hair colorist Justin Anderson and her boyfriend Austin Rhodes (also known as "Scoot,quot;) have the most touching photos of Instagram that make us faint.
Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic
the ME! Live from the red carpet host and her husband, Bill rancic, have faced struggles like cancer and infertility together, and the proud parents of Duke Prove that love conquers all.
Courtesy: Kat Harris and Lindsey Shea
Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs
Just a few weeks ago, the ME! Live from the red carpet host and his wife author, Lauren Scruggs, they shared that they are now the proud owners of Bennett Doodle Kennedy, possibly the cutest puppy you've ever seen.
Carissa Culiner and Shanon Culiner
the Daily pop host and her husband Shanon culiner They are expanding their family!
The personality of the morning show announced on air that she and her husband will welcome baby number two in the near future.
ME!
Matt Faser and Alexa Papigiotis
the Meet the frasers The beauties are perfect for each other. Maybe being a psychic is a great way to see if your future aligns!
@vangelisphotography
Dr. Paul Nassif and Brittany Pattakos
the Botched the doctor married his wife, Brittany Pattakos, last September in a beautiful private ceremony that was perfect.
Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow
the True housewives alum and Botched The surgeon has been married for more than 20 years and his love is as strong as ever.
