Carrie Underwood laughs out loud at the hilarious response her son gave about his work

WENN / FayesVision

The singer of & # 39; Dirty Laundry & # 39; has published online the project & # 39; All About My Mom & # 39; of Isaiah, attracting funny reactions from Miranda Lambert, Jamie Lynn Spears and Lily Aldridge, among others.

Up News Info –

Carrie Underwood She has been one of the successful country singers, but her son has a hilarious vision of his work. A day before Valentine's Day, the creator of successes "Cowboy Casanova" shared Isaiah's answers online to his preschool project "All About My Mom", and could not help laughing at his observations.

Using her Instagram account, the 36-year-old singer uploaded a photo of the questionnaire to fill in the blank space that her 4-year-old son has to do for his school. Interestingly, she discovered the fact that her young child thinks that her job is to "wash clothes" and that she is very good at "folding clothes." He also noted that she is 70 years old.

Together with the complement of the worksheet, the first "American idol"The winner wrote:" It seems that I am 70 years old and I am very good at washing clothes. "He added a tearful face of joy and a shrugged emoji at the end of his legend.

Carrie's funny post attracted funny reactions from other famous stars. Fellow country singer Miranda Lambert He simply wrote: "Bahahaha." Another singer Brandi Carlile commented: "My God! I love children." Meanwhile, the first "Zoey 101"star Jamie Lynn Spears He reacted with two palms emojis in the comments section, while Victoria's former Angel & # 39; s Secret Lily Aldridge He responded with three emojis rolling on the floor and laughing.

Miranda Lambert commented on the publication of Carrie Underwood.

Jamie Lynn Spears also reacted to its publication.

Lily Aldridge intervened.

This was not the first time that Carrie shared her amusement for Isaiah's comments. In March 2019, he turned to Twitter to share his awesome choice of words. "My 4-year-old son just told me that something is not reasonable," he wrote on Twitter. "Where does he get this from?" When a fan expressed disapproval, she clarified: "Ha ha. It wasn't a matter of attitude … it just threw him into a normal conversation."

Months later, the "Before He Cheats" singer fell in love with her son when she talked about the Mother's Day tradition. "He is such a sweet boy, and every time he is outside, he picks me flowers and things," he said. "So, I'm like, & # 39; you're learning. You've already wrapped me around your finger, and then you do things like that, and it's still more & # 39;". "

Isaiah is Carrie's first child with the retired NHL star Mike Fisher. He was born in February 2015 and is the older brother of Jacob, to whom the singer of "Jesus, Take the Wheel" gave birth in January 2019.