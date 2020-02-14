Cardi B says she's & # 39; pregnant & # 39 ;, but there's a catch

%MINIFYHTML90fb1672b1abecfd533f2eb0faa0a33811% %MINIFYHTML90fb1672b1abecfd533f2eb0faa0a33812%

Fans speculate if the hitman & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; She has another baby on the way after she notices how everyone around her seems to be pregnant.

Cardi B It has caused online speculation about whether he has a bun in the oven with one of his recent tweets. Already the mother of a one-year-old daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, the Bronx woman seemed to imply that she was melancholy to notice how everyone around her seems to be pregnant.

"Two of my best friends are pregnant. Two of my cousins ​​http: // pregnant. My stepsister and my older sister are pregnant," he published on Wednesday, February 12, before jokingly adding: "Who is next? My grandmother? !! "

Under his tweet, Cardi fans ask if the rap star subtly hinted at his own pregnancy with the tweet. But the hitter "Bodak Yellow" quickly turned off the speculation before it began to spread like wildfire.

When a fan asked: "ARE YOU PREGNANT WITH THAT ALBUM THAT UP?", She replied: "Yes … I'm pregnant with 5 strokes." Cardi's response is a positive clue that he has been cooking his new album in the studio and that he has at least 5 new songs ready for the next album.

Cardi and Make up for welcomed his daughter Kulture on July 10, 2018. Last year, the 27-year-old raptor talked about his desire to have another baby, but said he would wait until his daughter is a little older.

"I want a second child, but I have many things to do first. It's like, I want to learn more, you know?" He told PEOPLE in early 2019: "It is not so easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more about the process and wait until they grow a little," he explained what he put into his consideration. "Right now, a baby needs attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So imagine two? That's why, when people have twins, honestly … I don't know how (they do it). It's hard ! "