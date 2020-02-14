Canelo vs Smith or Saunders? Initial offers rejected but negotiations continue | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML5fc21459287dee8f9f982049e9cdb30411% %MINIFYHTML5fc21459287dee8f9f982049e9cdb30412%

















0:44



Canelo KO & # 39; d Kovalev

Canelo KO & # 39; d Kovalev

Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders expect better deals to fight Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez, confirmed his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Mexican superstar Canelo is prioritizing winning a super middleweight world championship on May 2, his country's holiday weekend, Cinco de Mayo, and Smith and Saunders have WBA and WBO belts respectively.

Canelo's initial offers were not accepted, and Hearn told him Sky sports: "Unfortunately, a market rate has been set for Golden Boy (the promoters of Canelo). Callum and Billy Joe are not even asking for that market rate.

"I don't know which one Canelo prefers. But I know that both Callum and Billy Joe want the fight. The one who gets the fight? Probably the one who takes it for less money."

Saunders won his US debut last time

Smith beat John Ryder in Liverpool

"Canelo has to fight a credible guy. Callum and Billy Joe are world champions. Not only are they being chosen from a list."

"It's a lot of money, but it's less than what you've paid to everyone else.

"We feel the same about Anthony Joshua's opponents. The market has changed and the boys are demanding."

Smith and Saunders, undefeated in 56 combined fights, could fight each other to unify titles if neither of them has the go-ahead to face Canelo.

"Unfortunately (we are) in a position where Canelo makes the decisions," said Hearn Sky sports earlier this week.

"Billy Joe doesn't like that and gives his stomach a fire. Callum understands he's waiting."

"This does not mean that we are not planning other fights elsewhere because we cannot just sit there, waiting for Canelo, then, in two weeks, we have bad news for one of them or maybe bad news for both of us."

"If none gets the fight, they have to unify (against each other).

"We also have Danny Jacobs, Demetrius Andrade is definitely an option for Saunders. A lot of things are happening behind the scenes for both boys next to Canelo but, obviously, he is the dream opportunity."

Canelo is a superstar in Mexico

Canelo and Golovkin shared two classic battles

Canelo became WBO light heavyweight champion by knocking out Sergey Kovalev in his most recent fight, a belt in a fourth division, but a division is expected to fall next.

"Billy Joe sent me a message saying: & # 39; Tell Canelo that if we don't have an agreement for Wednesday, we'll look elsewhere! & # 39;

"I said: & # 39; Bill, calm down! & # 39;

"Canelo wants to fight at 168 pounds, so look at the champions of which Saunders and Smith are two. That's where interest comes from. If they fight each other and unify, Canelo becomes even more attractive for the fight."

"Neither of us wants to stay still. They both want to advance to the biggest fight possible in the summer of 2020. That's Canelo, but if that doesn't exist, it's my job to find them the next biggest opportunity available."

Saunders said Sky sports Last week on Canelo: "I would go to Mexico, if you want, as long as you have a fair square ring. Let's see who is the best.

"I don't fear any man. If they want to fight, I'm ready to fight."

"I am prepared for the fight. I have not dismissed myself, I have asked well. I am willing to travel for Cinco de Mayo."

"I can only do so much. I can only offer myself. If you really want to fight, then let's continue, we have 12 weeks."

"If not, Callum Smith and I will have a great fight. A great unification fight."