Candace Clark's cons go back decades, people who knew her say – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – For the first time since she was arrested, the accused serial scammer Candace Clark had the opportunity to stop and talk to Dorothy Tucker, a Up News Info 2 investigator.

But Clark decided to keep walking.

Clark returned to court on Thursday, where he faces five counts of serious crimes related to several scams.

Tucker wasn't necessarily surprised that Clark didn't stop talking to her, but she was disappointed. Tucker has been asking for an interview with Clark for weeks.

They've been communicating via email and, at one point, Clark said he would consider talking to Tucker if Tucker agreed to stop telling stories.

Tucker could not make that promise.

But on Thursday, Tucker expected Clark to change his mind.

Probably, Clark was surprised to see our cameras outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, because he arrived early. It was only 10 a.m. and I didn't have to be here until 11:30.

The rules of the courthouse restrict reporters and cameras to an area cordoned off against the wall. Tucker had to shout his questions and wait for Clark to stop to speak.

Fatigue: "Candace, don't you want to say something to all those people who accuse you of cheating them?"

Clark:: "You know you have evidence to say you are wrong."

Instead of explaining more, Clark kept walking.

We also saw Clark waiting outside the court on Thursday. A judge was expected to formally read the charges against him, but an assistant state attorney requested a continuation and the court ended in less than a minute.

Appearing before the judge, Clark said he has nothing left.

Afterwards, Tucker tried to ask Clark a follow-up question.

Fatigue: “Did you say before that my stories were wrong? Why do you say they are wrong? "

Clark's lawyer: "No comment."

Fatigue: “Candace, I know you want to say something. This is killing you without saying anything.

But say something she didn't say.

Accused #scammer #CandaceClark EARLY appeared in court. He hastened to pass in front of our camera, but when I asked him if he had anything to say to his accusers, he replied: "Your stories are wrong." Waiting for her to go before the judge. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4Wgneur263 – Dorothy Tucker (@ dorothyTV2) February 13, 2020

A judge set the next appointment at Clark's court on March 13.

Clark, 50, was arrested after a series of Tucker stories that exposed scams that spanned 20 years. Up News Info 2 will be in court while Clark answers charges that could put her behind bars.

And now to a story about Clark that goes back more than 30 years.

"Here, that's her," said a former high school classmate who didn't want to be identified.

At that time, the accused scammer was known as Candace Dixon. He attended Percy Julian High School in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Chicago.

The 1987 Catalyst Yearbook shows her as part of Big Brothers and Sisters, a member of the modeling club and the math team.

"I remember going to class, walking to class, but I didn't really socialize with her," the former classmate recalled.

The classmate said decades ago, there were signs that Candace might be going a different way.

"Well, she was Teen USA," said the classmate. "That's what she told us."

And, there is a photo in the yearbook to prove it. Candace Dixon is seen with the crown and girdle of Miss Illinois. Just a little problem.

We found the video of the 1987 Miss Teen USA contest ceremony with all state winners … including Miss Illinois.

Surprise, surprise: it wasn't Candace Dixon. It was Danielle Reese from Riverwoods, Illinois.

This supposed beauty queen, now known as Candace Clark, faces five felony charges. One is to impersonate a state employee.

RELATED: "She needs to be arrested," says a former friend of alleged scammer Candace Clark

Hadera says that Candace Clark lived at home without paying rent. Clark had signed a lease and agreed to pay $ 9,000 a month, but never paid a penny.

Clark pretended to be the new Director of Special Investigations for the state of Illinois. He produced six fake ceremonies where he hired more than 50 artists and never paid them the $ 21,000 collective he promised.

Clark also faces four counts of theft, accused of cheating in two multi-million dollar homes and never paying a penny in rent.

Clark was finally evicted, but he owed both owners more than $ 80,000.

The people behind these crimes are only a fraction of those who accuse Clark of fraud. Among the first, Staneeda Ware, who says Clark scammed her $ 3,000 20 years ago.

"She is evil. She is a monster," Ware said.

In total, we identify 86 people and companies that have lost money with Clark. Add it and the total reaches a whopping $ 469,000.

The court is not new to Clark. But in the past, he received nothing more than a slap on the wrist with a pen.

Between 2008 and 2010, Cark was arrested six times in Chicago and three other suburbs of Orland Park, Matteson and Homewood. At that time, he faced charges of theft, issued checks without funds and impersonated a police officer.

"It's his height. It's in his blood," Ware said.

The most that Clark got was probation. This time, Clark's accusers expect the outcome to be different, including the last one: Stephanie Bennett, who says she lost her home after Clark scammed her.

Bennett was only 27 years old when he bought a $ 225,000 home in the Midlothian suburbs in 2010. He had spent years saving the initial payment of $ 10,000.

"I thought, look what I had accomplished," Bennett said.

Five years later, Bennett was moving from the city, so he rented his house in Clark for $ 2,000 a month.

"It was horrible," Bennett said. "It was a horrible experience."

For eight months Clark lived without paying rent. When he left, the place was a disaster and Bennett had $ 16,000 in the hole.

"I could not continue paying someone to destroy my house and then the repairs that would have to be done," Bennett said. "I had to go into foreclosure."

Now he echoes what others have said when asked about Clark's future and the next place he should call home.

"She deserves to be behind bars for a while, a long time," Bennett said.

The charges that Clark now faces carry possible sentences ranging from one to 10 years in prison.