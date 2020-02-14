Cambodian cruise passengers free of coronavirus | Cambodia News

%MINIFYHTML18beede581496bef478bd10ab6610c4411% %MINIFYHTML18beede581496bef478bd10ab6610c4412%

In Cambodia, all smiles when passengers disembarked from a cruise ship that had been rejected by four Asian governments for fear of an outbreak of the coronavirus.

No cases have been confirmed among the more than 2,000 people aboard MS Westerdam.

Wayne Hay of Al Jazeera reports from the port of Sihanoukville where the ship is docked.