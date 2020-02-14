Byron and Logano win the Daytona 500 qualifying races – Up News Info Detroit

Joey Logano and William Byron won the qualifying races that prepared the ground for the Daytona 500.

The victory in the first 150-mile race on Thursday night earned Logano a place in the second row for the 500 Daytona Miles that open the season. Byron will join Logano in the second row, behind pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman, who won the first row against the clock at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron retired late from the line, received a push from fellow Chevrolet driver Kurt Busch, and achieved victory.

“We are going to use this momentum as it should be. I feel like we weren't lucky with this, "Byron said." We just went out and ran. That's what we did. "

The 40-car field for Sunday's race is first determined by time trials that establish the first row, then the remaining starting order is based on the results of the 60-lap qualifying race pair. There were five drivers running Thursday night on two slot machines on the Daytona 500 and they went to Reed Sorenson and Timmy Hill.

Sorenson was helped in the first race when Daniel Suarez was hit by Ryan Blaney. Hill got a break in the second race after J.J. Yeley crashed.

"A lot of emotions ran through my veins throughout the race," said Hill, who will make his debut at Daytona 500. "We were inside, we were outside, it was stressful all the time."

Logano won his qualifying race for the second consecutive year.

"It's the Duels (qualifiers), not the Daytona 500," Logano said, "but the momentum is the momentum."

Logano led 19 laps in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske, which made a three-team exchange during the offseason that matched the 2018 NASCAR champion with Paul Wolfe, former team leader of his teammate Brad Keselowski. The duo gained their first experience working together last weekend at an exhibition event in which a block that Logano threw at Kyle Busch caused a crash and harsh criticism from Keselowski.

Logano didn't seem bothered by the start of Speedweeks and both qualifying races were much quieter than Busch Shock last week. That event was marred by multiple accidents and only six cars were running at the end.

"We solved some problems last week," he said. "We are ready to go to Daytona 500."

Sorenson arrived at 500 for the first time since 2015.

"Proud to have made the race and this makes the ball roll for a small team," Sorenson said. "Everything that happens from this point is the icing on the cake."

Sorenson said he will have a green light to compete on Sunday and repeatedly praised the Earnhardt Childress Racing engine in his car as the best he has had in Daytona in almost a decade.

His success was at the expense of Suarez, who has had a difficult trip in NASCAR for the past three years. Suarez received another blow midway through his qualifying career when he stepped between a pair of Ford drivers who were heading for pit lane.

Suarez was caught in the middle and beaten by Blaney, causing the Toyota of Suarez to slide across the grass of the Daytona field. The only full-time Mexican driver in any national NASCAR series, Suarez has lost his job with the best Cup teams in the past two years and the former Xfinity Series champion only signed an agreement late last month to drive this season with the incipient Gaunt Brothers Racing.

The team had to run towards the Daytona 500, but Suarez's shot ended with the crash.

“All I want to do is go home. I don't know, man, getting tired of this, "Suarez said." A lot of frustration. I have a broken heart. I've been working hard trying to make this happen. "

