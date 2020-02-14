Bury faces settlement after breach of the plan to settle outstanding debts | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9eec129be5d92cccd9ded8e51683ab4111% %MINIFYHTML9eec129be5d92cccd9ded8e51683ab4112%







Bury has breached a plan to help settle its outstanding debts, which means that the club now faces liquidation.

Creditors approved a proposal for the Company's Voluntary Agreement (CVA) last July that would have reimbursed the club's soccer creditors, including HMRC.

The club had until Tuesday to pay the CVA, which was in effect when the club was a member of the Football League, but Steven Wiseglass, the administrator who established the agreement, confirmed that it was breached on Friday.

"The CVA has formally breached and now we will consider taking the necessary measures to deal with the breach," said Wiseglass Sky sports news.

"It is likely that the business is now liquidated and all remaining assets are sold. The former stadium of the league club, Gigg Lane, has a charge against the financing of Capital Bridging that will probably be exercised."

The club received 12 points for outstanding debts in August, but was later expelled from the Football League after a proposed acquisition collapsed.

Last week, the club had a second settlement request on an unpaid tax dismissed in the Superior Court.