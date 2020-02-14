BTS will get a dedicated episode in & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5212f589998f86a3f558bd5bb7a308bb11% %MINIFYHTML5212f589998f86a3f558bd5bb7a308bb12%

Speaking about the inauguration of his night show on February 24, host Jimmy Fallon explains that they wanted to do something special for the K-pop group while celebrating New York City.

BTS (Bangtan boys) will take care of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"on February 24.

The night show will be dedicated to the K-pop supergroup and will feature an extended interview segment and a sketch, in which they will join Jimmy Fallon for a tour of the hot spots in New York.

"We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City," says Fallon. "BTS really took it out of the park. You won't believe how great and fun its performance is. They took over Grand Central Terminal."