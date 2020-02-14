Britney Spears rides with her boyfriend for Valentine's Day

Instagram

They also share their romantic side on social media to celebrate the special day Joe Jonas, John Legend, Miranda Lambert, Justin Timberlake, as well as Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen.

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, celebrated Valentine's Day with an adventure on horseback.

The beloved couple toured the trails on horseback and personal trainer Sam shared a video of the gallop on Instagram.

"Happy Asheghetam Day," he wrote. "Happy fourth Valentine's day together my lioness @britneyspears".

<br />

Sam and Britney were not the only stars who celebrated the most romantic day of the year on social media: Tom brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen they published photos of themselves kissing and snuggling and there were also photographic tributes to their loved ones published by Joe Jonas, John legend, Shania twain, Miranda LambertY Justin Timberlake.

<br />

In the meantime, Paul MCCARTNEY He sent a sweet wish to his fans on Twitter, writing: "We all have a loving #ValentinesDay! Love Paul", next to a photo of himself posing with a bouquet of red roses in the shape of a heart.

<br />

Stevie Nicks He shared love tweeting: "May your Valentine's Day be intriguing, loving and spectacular! Love, love, love always", and Billy Ray Cyrus He paid tribute to his wife Tish, calling her "My Lady Appalachian …" and adding: "Still my Valentine after all these years. Peace … love … and happiness always. You deserve it … you are soooooo someone . I'm proud of you ".

<br />

<br />

Kristin Chenoweth He posted a picture of her with her boyfriend and her dog and captioned the picture: "Valentine's Day with my two Valentine's cards in Nashville, I love you!", and the actress Zooey Deschanel celebrated with a photo of her grabbing a bouquet of flowers and captioning the complement: "I love flowers. I love love. Happy Valentine's Day! Hold those you love harder!".

<br />

<br />

Alessia Cara I was celebrating after a "cute hostess" called her "friend" while Sara Bareilles He tweeted: "I love you. Don't forget to love yourself too. Happy Valentine's Day for all human-shaped hearts."

Common He shared a quote from Toni Morrison with his followers: "Love is divine alone and difficult always. If you think it's easy, you're a fool. If you think it's natural, you're blind."