Bradley Cooper in talks for Bee Gees Biopic

The actor of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; is expected Play one of the legendary Gibb brothers in the next real-life movie that revolves around the iconic British band.

Bradley Cooper is informed in conversations to play Bee gees& # 39; star Barry gibb in a biographical film about the British band.

According to Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor is having "informal discussions" with the bosses about playing the late singer and guitarist in a new movie ("Untitled Bee Gees Biopic").

Cooper has already shown his vocal talent in "A star has been born", who starred and directed, and would be required to sing if he performed at the concert. However, Bamigboye added that the 45-year-old man" will receive help ", presumably from a vocal coach, to reach the Bee Gees. & # 39 ; infamous high notes.

The film, which does not yet have a director, will follow the Bee Gees: the Barry brothers, Robin GibbY Maurice Gibb – When they return to London from Australia, after migrating Down Under from their original home on the Isle of Man.

It is being written by Anthony McCarten, who has had great success with films that include "Bohemian Rhapsody","The theory of everything"Y"The two potatoes".