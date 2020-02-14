Boston Celtics will remove Kevin Garnett's shirt in the 2020-21 season | NBA News

The Boston Celtics will remove Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey during the 2020-21 season, the team announced during Thursday's home game against the LA Clippers.

During a detention, the Celtics played a featured video of Garnett in the Jumbotron, accompanied by an audio clip of former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, saying: "I've never been close to a player like Kevin. Never. I've never seen to a boy who promised to win. "

"I feel honored and grateful that my number is withdrawn with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement posted on the big screen. I will always have immense respect and appreciation for the property, (general manager) Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my former teammates and Celtic Nation! "

Garnett celebrates Boston's victory in the 2008 NBA finals



Garnett played six seasons for the Celtics after arriving for a Minnesota Timberwolves trade in the summer of 2007. He helped Boston win the NBA title in 2007-08 in its first season, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. , and another final aspect in 2009-10, losing to Los Angeles Lakers.

He made five All-Star teams with Boston before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2013.

Garnett will be the 23rd Celtics player to have his number removed, in addition to honors without number designation for former striker Jim Loscutoff and former radio host Johnny Most.

The Timberwolves, for whom Garnett played his first 12 seasons and his last year and a half, have not yet withdrawn their number.

