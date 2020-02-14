Boris Johnson moves boldly to consolidate power

LONDON – When Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain convened his new cabinet on Friday, it seemed less like a conclave of powerful government officials than a well-educated classroom the day the director came to visit.

"How many hospitals are we going to build?" Mr. Johnson asked.

"Forty," they responded in unison.

"How many more cops are we recruiting?" he demanded.

"Twenty thousand," they sang.

Such a show of blocking passage discipline is a surprising change in a country that got used to the clamorous politics under Johnson's predecessors, David Cameron and Theresa May, who fought to hold coalitions together and rule without a parliamentary majority.

In the two months that have elapsed since Johnson won an overwhelming electoral victory and won a majority of 80 seats, he has moved quickly to take control of the levers of power. And to a degree unmatched by any British leader since Tony Blair, the government is now almost completely subordinate to him.