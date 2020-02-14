Home Entertainment Blac Chyna's BOTCHED BOTCHED job is going viral on Twitter!

Blac Chyna showed his new face last Sunday at the Oscars. The reality star, according to reports, underwent reconstructive surgery. And many on social networks say their chin surgery was unsuccessful.

This morning, more photos of Chyna of the Oscars leaked online, and she is going viral again, on charges of more failed plastic surgery.

This time, fans say their breast implants were damaged. Specifically, that doctors mistakenly made one of their breasts remarkably larger than the other.

People on Twitter are discussing how unequal, or unequal, Chyna's breasts are in all the Oscar images.

