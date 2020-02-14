Blac Chyna's BOTCHED BOTCHED job is going viral on Twitter!

Blac Chyna showed his new face last Sunday at the Oscars. The reality star, according to reports, underwent reconstructive surgery. And many on social networks say their chin surgery was unsuccessful.

This morning, more photos of Chyna of the Oscars leaked online, and she is going viral again, on charges of more failed plastic surgery.

This time, fans say their breast implants were damaged. Specifically, that doctors mistakenly made one of their breasts remarkably larger than the other.

People on Twitter are discussing how unequal, or unequal, Chyna's breasts are in all the Oscar images.

Look:

Chyna is probably best known for her two famous parents. Her baby's first father is rapper Tyga. The couple has a son together, who was born in October 2012. They separated in 2014, when Tyga began a relationship with Kylie Jenner.

In a strange turn of events, Chyna began dating Kylie's brother, Rob Kardashian. Thei two finally had a daughter in November 2016.

Only a month later, Rob announced in his Instagram post that he and Chyna separated. They reconciled a few days later, but separated again in February 2017.

In July 2017, Rob posted sexually explicit photos of Blac Chyna on social media. This action led Chyna to obtain a temporary restraining order against Kardashian