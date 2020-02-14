Blac Chyna says he has evidence that proves he didn't assault Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is moving for Rob Kardashian to withdraw the charges of aggression and aggression and says he has evidence to prove that the alleged 2017 incident did not occur.

Kardashian filed the lawsuit against Chyna after Chyna called her friends on FaceTime and was playing with her gun, even pointing it at the phone's camera.

"Chyna has filed a motion to dismiss the unsubstantiated assault and aggression claims filed by his former fiance Rob Kardashian in September 2017," lawyer Lynne Ciani said in a statement to ET online. "Chyna has already got Kylie Jenner to abandon her false lawsuit against Chyna in March 2018 after Kylie refused to sit down for her statement and refused to answer questions under oath. Now, Chyna has presented evidence before the Court that never shows committed assault and aggression against Rob and that his case should be taken out of court. "

"Chyna's claim against Rob Kardashian for posting illegal revenge pornographic photos of her will be tried before a jury on May 26, 2020," the statement continues. "Chyna's claims against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for illegally canceling the second season of their Hit Show # 1 in E! Will be tried before a separate jury immediately after the conclusion of the Revenge Porn trial against Rob. "

So who is the liar … Chyna or Rob?