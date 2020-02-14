Blac Chyna attends Mama Tokyo Toni's nuptials with former Marcellus Hunter through IG Live

Zeus network

Both Tokyo and his partner keep things simple for the ceremony, with the reality show star dressed in a classic white wedding dress complete with a matching veil.

Tokyo Toni She is once again a married woman after she married her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter. His daughter, Blac ChynaHe was unable to attend the ceremony in person because of his schedule, but he made sure to see his mother and Marcellus exchange votes through an Instagram Live session.

For the ceremony, Tokyo wore a classic white wedding dress with veil. Keeping things simple, he decided to keep his long black hair out. On the other hand, his partner rocked a white shirt and a bow tie. She seemed very excited when Marcelo put the wedding ring on her finger and shouted with happiness once the officiant declared them husband and wife.

Chyna and her two friends, who watched all the time during the live session, applauded and congratulated them on their marriage. "I love you", the "Rob and Chyna"Alum told her mother, who then showed her wedding ring to the camera.

Tokyo announced that he would remarry Marcellus days before the ceremony, sharing his wedding invitation to his followers on social media. However, not a few ridiculed her for the invitation when one said: "Jesus … are those wedding invitations? What the hell does Microsoft paint?" Another person wrote similarly: "What is happening here in the WORD ART of Windows 5?"

Tokyo and Marcellus married for the first time in October 2012 before divorcing five years later in 2017. Their marriage had many ups and downs at that time. At one point, it got so bad that Marcelo received a protection order after he claimed that she threatened to "open his head" and leave it in a landfill.

"Shalana is violent when she is angry," he said at the time. "I often try to start a physical altercation. I have hundreds of text messages. Threats of getting to my job and getting fired. Threats of & # 39; opening my head & # 39; if I return to my house. Threats of leaving me in a landfill. I want the threats to stop. I want her out of my house … She has already cut my clothes! "