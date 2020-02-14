Billie Eilish says her performance at the 2020 Oscars was "crap,quot;

During the Oscar 2020 ceremony at the end of last week, Billie Eilish performed a great show, at least according to many of his fans and other entertainment industry figures. That said, Billie, herself, was not a big fan of acting.

Seventeen recently reported on comments made by the superstar, who covered the Beatles song, "Yesterday," at the Oscars. During a conversation with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily, Eilish said he thought the show was "crap,quot; and "bombed,quot; that performance.

According to the pop star, the Oscars, in general, were out of their comfort zone, and it didn't help that she was sick because of that. Billie explained that while she was in the Grammys, she already knew many of those people and that she has worked with them, but that the Oscars were a different crowd.

Billie explained that the crowd was very different because they are all actors and not musicians. Billie went on to say that the Oscars were very scary because they were very out of what they usually used to do. "I think we're glad it's over," said the young star.

Although she is not happy with how everything went, Billie is very likely to be back at the Oscars. In fact, the star recently released a new song for the new James Bond movie, There is no time to die.

Yesterday, it was reported that Billie and his brother were surprised to take home so many Grammy awards this year. His brother, Finneas, said that although they were incredibly grateful to win, they expected some of the other artists to leave with more praise, including Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

Regarding what Finneas planned for the future, the young producer said he hoped to start working in theater and film, instead of returning to the Grammys again in two years with the expectation of gaining even more praise.

Ad

Grammy fans know that there was a violent reaction against the fact that Billie also swept the awards ceremony. People on social networks hoped there would be a little more diversity in terms of who would go with the awards.



Post views:

0 0