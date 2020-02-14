Billie Eilish releases new James Bond themed song "There's no time to die,quot;

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish has just released the new theme song for the next James Bond movie No time to die. The 18-year-old, who claimed on the Oscar red carpet that playing a James Bond theme was a "life goal," is the youngest artist to write and record a song in the history of the film franchise.

No time to die It stars Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007, and the title song was produced by Eilish's brother, Finneas and Stephen Lipson. According to Persons In the magazine, Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley made orchestral arrangements with Johnny Marr on the guitar.

Eilish is reported to perform the song for the first time at the Brit Awards in London on February 18, and Finneas, Zimmer and Marr will accompany it.

"It feels crazy to be part of this in every way," Eilish said in a statement. “Being able to record the main song of a movie that is part of such a legendary series is a great honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever. I'm still in shock. "

Finneas added that writing a song for a Bond movie is something he and his sister have always dreamed of throughout their lives. And, he believes there are no more iconic music and film couples than the likes of Gold finger Y Live and Let Die.

The 22-year-old producer says he and Eilish feel "so lucky,quot; to play a small role in the legendary film franchise, and he ended his statement with "Long live 007,quot;.

The film's producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said in their statement that the theme of Billie and Finneas is "incredibly powerful and moving," and that it was "impeccably designed to work within the emotional story of the movie,quot;.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga added that very few are chosen to record a Bond theme, and the creative integrity and talent of the brothers and sisters duo are second to none. He said he can't wait for the public to hear his fresh new perspective and that "the voices will echo in the generations to come."

No time to die premieres in cinemas across the country on April 10.



