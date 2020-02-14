Billie Eilish FINALLY releases the sad song from the title of the James Bond movie number 25 No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has finally released her highly anticipated lead song for the next James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Songbird, 18, is the youngest person to perform a main song for the spy film series, which began in 1962 with Dr. No.

No Time To Die is the 25th installment of the franchise and will be the last departure of Daniel Craig as a seductive and ruthless secret agent.

Billie, who wrote the number with his brother and regular co-writer Finneas O & # 39; Connell, begins the song accompanied only by a piano.

About a minute after the number, a brass instrument enters with a disturbing fragment of John Barry's classic theme, written for Dr. No.

As the sad song becomes a crescendo, a more complete orchestra joins to give the vintage feel of recoil Bond tracks like Goldfinger and Diamonds Are Forever.

During the choir he sings: & # 39; That I had fallen into a lie. / You were never on my side. / Cheat me once. Cheat me twice. / How dare you, paradise. / Now you'll never see me cry. / There is simply no time to die.

No Time To Die sticks to a basic theme of Bond's songs and is performed from the perspective of a woman who has had a romantic relationship with 007.

Was I stupid for loving you? / Was I reckless to help? / Was it obvious to everyone else? Billie wonders at the end of the first verse.

The previous two Bond songs, Writing & # 39; s On The Wall by Sam Smith of Specter and Adele's Skyfall from the movie of the same name, won the Oscars.

They are the only Bond song that has won the award for best original song, although others have become pop culture classics.

Live And Let Die by Paul McCartney and Wings, as well as Nobody Does It Better by Carly Simon of The Spy Who Loved Me, are enduring favorites.

On April 10, Cary Fukunaga directed No Time To Die, and the script was created by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek, will play the villain Safin, with Lea Seydoux as the Bond girl, Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Ralph Fiennes will return as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q and Christoph Waltz as the jailed crime chief Ernst Blofeld.

Last summer, The Mail On Sunday revealed that the film would include a black woman 007, an agent played by Lashana Lynch who takes James's code number.

"There is a crucial scene at the beginning of the film in which M says:" Enter 007 "and Lashana walks, who is black, beautiful and a woman," said a source.

& # 39; It's a popcorn dropping moment. Bond is still Bond, but has been replaced as 007 by this dazzling woman & # 39; & # 39 ;, explained the source.

The cast also includes Ana De Armas, who impressed Daniel so much while working with him in the thriller Knives Out last year that he recommended her for No Time To Die.

Ana will star in the movie 007 No Time To Die as Paloma, a role she revealed in the Los Angeles Times was written especially for her.

Bond films are inspired by the novels of Ian Fleming, who worked for British naval intelligence during World War II.