Billie Eilish believes that her performance at the 2020 Oscars is & # 39; trash & # 39;

In addition to talking about his cover of & # 39; Yesterday & # 39; in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, the hit & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; He admits that he felt a bit out of place at the coveted awards ceremony.

Billie eilish She was not a fan of her acting at the Oscars last weekend (February 9), calling it "garbage."

The 18-year-old singer performed a version of The Beatles"Yesterday" during the In Memoriam segment, when images of people that the entertainment world lost during the past year were shown on a screen.

However, during an interview with Apple Music Zane Lowe, scheduled to air on Friday, Billie revealed that it was wrong for the awards ceremony, and he doesn't think his interpretation of the song was one of the best.

"I was sick for all the Oscars, I bombed that performance," he said. "That was crap."

Billie admitted that he felt a bit out of place during the Oscars, because he didn't know many of the famous faces that were there.

"I'm not used to it," he said. "At least the Grammys were not so scary because they were artists," he explained. "And it felt like my people, it felt like, & # 39; Oh, look, a group of artists! & # 39; And I already knew a lot of them and I knew them and they knew about me."

The teenager was talking to promote her new song from the movie "No time to die"She wrote the song with the brother FINNES in just three days, and said that having the opportunity to work with his brother on something as big as a Bond issue was a dream for a lifetime.

"You know what's funny, like two years ago, we were, wouldn't it be crazy to make a song for Bond movies and, like, wouldn't it be silly?" She explained. "And so, for two years, that is, we have been unconsciously trying to … in our own way. And, like, we have written songs that never came out and that are, oh, this sounds like Bond, like, this would be silly , like, it would never happen, whatever. And then this offer appeared and we thought, & # 39; Ahhhh! & # 39; "