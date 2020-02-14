Big Rig driver suspected of DUI in fatal road accident. 4 Near Discovery Bay – Up News Info San Francisco

DISCOVERY BAY (Up News Info SF) – A man was killed and a boy was injured Friday morning when a large platform hit two vehicles on State Route 4 near Discovery Bay in the unincorporated San Joaquin County, according to the Highway Patrol Of California

The large platform was headed east on State Route 4 near South Tracy Boulevard, shortly before 8 a.m., when it crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on against an SUV, said CHP officer Joe Whitlock.

The accident killed the SUV driver, and a child inside suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to a hospital, Whitlock said.

After hitting the SUV, the large platform set aside a mini van. No injuries were reported for those in the minivan, the CHP said.

The big-rig driver is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

