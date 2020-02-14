Big flames sprout from the automobile store in Bridgeton – Up News Info Philly

BRIDGETON, N.J. (Up News Info) – The teams fought a two-alarm fire at a car shop in Bridgeton on Thursday night. The fire was reported at Hyman Automotive around 9:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Bridgeton Fairton Road.

Chopper 3 was on the scene as thick flames could be seen coming out of the building. The roof of the building also collapsed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There is no information about what started the fire.