Beware of PUBG and Call of Duty, there is a new rival in the block – Game News

%MINIFYHTMLfe4e2e51b34685281981cbd698bd9d0311% %MINIFYHTMLfe4e2e51b34685281981cbd698bd9d0312%

Shadowgun Legends Madfinger developer has finally released his highly anticipated online first person shooter game PvP Shadowgun Wargames for Android and iOS. The game was previously registered in November last year and was expected to be released on February 12. Like the other games of the developer, Wargames is also a free game and is available for download now through the respective app stores.

Although the game was released worldwide, the developer's website mentions that players could face service problems and that there will soon be more servers. The reason indicated for this is the great interest among people, which could be true, since Madfinger has mentioned that they have received almost 1.5 million pre-registrations. The initial obstacle to the launch is not new, as we have seen the same with Pokemon Go and the recently released Harry Potter Wizards Unite games from Niantic. Even Activision started it by launching it in some regions first before a massive launch.

Shadowgun Wargames is a free online tactical first-person shooter (FPS) jointly developed by Unity. Bring new team-based 5v5 battles to the Shadowgun Legends arena.

%MINIFYHTMLfe4e2e51b34685281981cbd698bd9d0313% %MINIFYHTMLfe4e2e51b34685281981cbd698bd9d0314%

The game allows players to choose from a wide range of heroes based on their style of play and each player in the game presents unique skills, personalities and skill sets. It also comes with Premium Battle Pass and Battle Pass +, which costs 3000 credits in the game and 12,000 credits in the game, respectively. Buying them will offer an increase in XP, new challenges, masks, items and rewards.

%MINIFYHTMLfe4e2e51b34685281981cbd698bd9d0315% %MINIFYHTMLfe4e2e51b34685281981cbd698bd9d0316%

Currently, the game offers two game modes: Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag with two "Coming Soon,quot; slots. Given that the developer has promised periodic updates of the game with more features and improvements to the game, we hope to see more game modes soon.

