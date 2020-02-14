Bella Thorne is beautiful with Lirika Matoshi's abundant dress, as Benjamin Mascolo can't give her enough Valentine's roses

Bella Thorne is enjoying Valentine's Day with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, who showed her love in the most romantic way possible. After covering her eyes with a red satin bandage, Bella lifted the deck to see her room covered with roses and red and pink hearts. The atmosphere was perfect since Bella wore the Hearty dress by Lirika Matoshi that sells for approximately $ 450. The dress is corset style with strips of ribbon spaghetti and features a bent waistline that falls in wavy layers of soft, feminine pink tulle with PVC glitter hearts. As each heart shines, the dress is feminine, bright and perfect for Valentine's Day.

Bella combined the dress with black lace gloves from Gucci and wore pink Amina Muaddi shoes adorned with crystals. Bella and Benjamin shared multiple photos and videos while the 22-year-old actress and author sat on a light pink carpet and was surrounded by her gifts.

In another video, Benjamin presented so many roses to his beloved that he could not count them all. The couple joked that all their money was spent on roses and Benjamin joked that he had killed all the flowers for her but would compensate by planting trees.

You can watch a video and a photo montage of the amazing Valentine's gifts and roses that Bella Thorne gave her her romantic boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

You can see Lirika Matoshi's Hearty dress as it is shared on her official Instagram account below. In the presentation of photos, you will see that Bella Thorne is not the only celebrity who is a fan of the Lirika Matoshi Hearty dress. Joey King wore the dress when he attended the HFPA and THR Golden Globe ambassador party before the Golden Globes. She looked beautiful in the dress and the social networks went crazy.

Check out the photos below.

What do you think of Benjamin Mascolo's romantic gestures for Bella Thorne on Valentine's Day? Reports have long stated that Benjamin is madly in love with Bella and vice versa. What you think? Have you shown your love this Valentine's day?

What do you think of Bella's Lirika Matoshi Hearty dress? Do you like the style



