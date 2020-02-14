Beijing orders 14-day coronavirus quarantine for all who arrive in the city

Beijing ordered that anyone returning to the city be quarantined for 14 days or run the risk of being punished in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.

When they returned to the Chinese capital, which houses more than 20 million people, residents were told to "quarantine,quot; or go to designated places to quarantine them.

It occurs when 1,500 people have died from the virus, which originated in Wuhan, with more than 64,000 cases.

The decision was implemented after Africa confirmed its first case of coronavirus in Egypt.

A woman wears a protective mask while holding the flowers she was given on Valentine's Day in Beijing, China

The notice was issued by the Beijing virus prevention task force when residents returned home after spending the Lunar New Year across the country, according to the BBC.

China has reported another sharp increase in the number of people infected with the killer coronavirus, with a death toll close to 1,400.

The National Health Commission said 121 more deaths were recorded yesterday, as well as 5,090 new confirmed cases.

China has reported another sharp increase in the number of people infected with the killer coronavirus, with a death toll close to 1,400. In the picture: the woman wears a protective mask in Beijing

A man and a woman wear protective masks while walking through an empty mall in Beijing, China

The number of reported cases has increased more rapidly after the most affected province changed its method of counting them.

Now there are almost 64,000 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,381 have died, according to the national agency.

The Chinese province of Hubei, which has reported a total of 54,406 cases, now includes cases based on a doctor's diagnosis and before they have been confirmed by laboratory tests.

The acceleration in the number of cases does not necessarily represent a sudden increase in new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.