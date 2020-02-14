Battle of brothers in the final of the Northern Ireland League Cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6d3275080718c58f597f122f79fc24f411% %MINIFYHTML6d3275080718c58f597f122f79fc24f412%

Watch Coleraine vs Crusaders live from Windsor Park at Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Saturday





For the Lowry family, Saturday will not be a normal day as brothers Stephen and Philip prepare to face each other in the final of the Northern Ireland League Cup.

The brothers are central midfielders for their respective clubs, Coleraine and Crusaders, and will meet when the sides play for silverware in Windsor Park.

Both players have won all the most important national trophies in Northern Ireland with the exception of one: the League Cup.

"You avoid any tactical discussion," says younger brother Philip Sky sports news.

"Obviously we talked after most of the games and we would have a fair idea of ​​how each team generally sets up. This week, there isn't much (mentioned) information about injuries or formations!

"I think it is out of respect for both teams and the two managers."

Last season, Stephen was hired for a late tackle on Philip that led him to be replaced after 12 minutes of a league game between the sides.

"I caught him a few years before when he had to be removed but the Sky cameras were not there for that," Philip jokes.

"It cost me a lot but, who knows, I can get it back on Saturday again!"

Philip was treated last season after an entry from Brother Stephen

Stephen gives his version of the tackle last season.

"I didn't really have that one in the bank that got me! I wasn't going out before the game to intentionally hurt anyone, it doesn't matter to my brother," he says.

"I will not intentionally hurt him this weekend, but at the same time, I will not retire from any tackles and I am sure that Phil is the same."

They have never played on the same team. Is it a possibility in the future? That theme allows mental games to begin.

"We both play in the same position, so I would probably be on the bench," jokes Philip, 30.

Steven, 33, is more diplomatic.

The Lowry brothers will put family ties aside for the final of the cup

"I could sit in front of the back four and he could bomb forward because I think my game is changing a bit now that I'm a little older," he says.

"Your legs are gone!" Philip interrupts.

With both clubs also involved in one of the tightest title races in Europe (six points separate the top five in the Irish Premier League), the competitive action will not end on Saturday.

However, that will not prevent them from enjoying a drink together later, regardless of the result.

