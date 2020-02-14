Barr says Trump's tweets about the Justice Department "make me impossible to do my job,quot;

%MINIFYHTML858997bf25bd821d696b54f1bc36035611% %MINIFYHTML858997bf25bd821d696b54f1bc36035612%

Washington Attorney General William Barr says that the president's tweets about the Justice Department cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and that no one will be "intimidated,quot; by anyone, be it Congress, editorial committees or the President. Barr made the comments to ABC News in an interview broadcast Thursday night.

Barr's comments come when he and the Department of Justice are under intense scrutiny for rejecting a sentencing recommendation from prosecutors who said former Trump adviser Roger Stone should serve 7 to 9 years in prison. The four prosecutors in the case give up. The president had expressed his intense disgust with the initial recommendation of sentence Stone, which declared a "judicial error."

The Department of Justice and the president have insisted that the president did not discuss the recommendation of the sentence with the Department of Justice, but the president has spoken about where he is. The president even praised Barr for "taking over a case that was totally out of control and that perhaps should not even have been filed."

Barr faced public criticism directed at him on Thursday. According to a part of the interview published by ABC News, he said that the president "has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case," but that he should stop tweeting about the Justice Department because there are public statements and tweets about people in the Department of Justice and pending cases "make it impossible for me to do my job and assure the courts and prosecutors of the department that we are doing our work with integrity."

He said he had made the decision to seek a lighter sentence when the recommendation was presented Monday night. The president tweeted about it the next morning, which Barr said complicated the situation.

"I made a decision that I thought was fair and reasonable in this particular case, and once the tweet happened, the question is: Now what do I do? And do you move forward with what you think is the right decision or did you retire? for the tweet? "Barr said." And that simply illustrates how disruptive these tweets can be. "

ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, who interviewed Barr, said the president does not like being told what to do, and he may not like what Barr says. Thomas asked if Barr is prepared for those ramifications.

"Of course," Barr replied, adding that he is responsible for the problems that arise in making decisions in the Department of Justice, and that he will make the right decision no matter what happens.

"I will not be intimidated or influenced by anyone … be it the Congress, the editorial boards of the newspapers or the president," Barr said. "I'm going to do what I think is right. And you know … I can't do my job here in the department with a constant background comment that weakens me."

In a statement, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump "was not bothered at all by the comments."

"The president did not care about the comments and he has the right, like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions. President Trump uses social networks very effectively to fight for the American people against injustices in our country, including false news. The president has full faith and confidence in Attorney General Barr to do his job and comply with the law, "Grisham said.

The president of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, defended Barr in a statement.

"President Trump, in selecting Bill Barr as attorney general, has rendered a great service to the people who serve in the Department of Justice and in our nation in general," Graham said. "He is the right man at the right time to reform the department and defend the rule of law. Attorney General Barr has my total confidence."

Democrats have demanded an investigation into the handling of the Stone case by the Department of Justice.

Barr has faced the violent reaction of critics since he announced the conclusions of the report of former special advisor Robert Mueller that later turned out to be less than the full picture.

Clare Hymes contributed reporting.