B Dortmund 4-0 Frankfurt

Jadon Sancho was on target once again when Borussia Dortmund scored three goals in the second half to crush Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to take second place.

Defender Lukasz Piszczek found space to drill home for the lead in the 33rd minute with the hosts having to be patient against a Frankfurt worker.

But the visitors threw in the towel after the restart with Sancho scoring with a good run and finishing in the 50th minute and Erling Haaland tapping four minutes later for his eighth goal in his fifth league game, a Bundesliga record.

Image:

Sancho hits his shot to extend Dortmund's lead over Frankfurt



Raphael Guerreiro had hit the post with a free kick in the first half, but made peace in 74, scoring with a powerful shot from 20 meters after a careless clearance.

Dortmund's dominant performance was exactly what they needed before their first leg of the Champions League round of 16 match against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, after suffering a 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last week .

The Ruhr Valley club has 42 points and is above the third classified, the RB Leipzig, which receives Werder Bremen on Saturday, by goal difference, while also moving to a Bayern Munich point before the leaders Visit Cologne on Sunday.

La Liga: Atlético held by Valencia

Image:

Former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista celebrates his draw for Valencia



Atletico MadridThe disappointing season continued as they shared the loot with Valencia in an exciting 2-2 draw at La Liga in Mestalla on Friday.

Marcos Llorente overtook Atlético after 15 minutes when he stabbed home from close range, with Gabriel Paulista equalizing five minutes before the break.

Atlético returned to the front three minutes later when Thomas Partey crashed at home a short distance away, but Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia grabbed the ball to goalkeeper Jan Oblak in minute 59 to level the scores again.

Kevin Gameiro lost a great opportunity for Valencia, sixth classified, who finished much stronger, with a tie that put them at 38 points. Atlético, fourth, is 40, but is adrift from the leaders of Real Madrid who have played one more game.

Ligue 1: Slimani dismisses Monaco to victory

Image:

Islam Slimani rolls away after his goal against Montpellier



AS Monaco He celebrated his third consecutive victory in Ligue 1 after a header in the second half of Islam Slimani gave them a 1-0 home victory over Montpellier in an entertaining clash on Friday.

The result raised Monaco two places to fifth place with 38 points, three points from the Champions League qualifying places, while Montpellier, who is 37, fell one place to sixth.

Algerian striker Slimani, on loan from Leicester City, got up to take a corner kick in the 52nd minute and his header lowered goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud and defender Damien Le Tallec on the line.

In the highlights of the weekend, the champions and leaders of the fugitive league, the PSG, visit Amiens in second place on Saturday, while their closest rivals, the Olympique de Marseille, which are 12 points behind the drift, visit Lille fourth on Sunday.