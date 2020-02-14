Avalanche loses 2-0 lead when Capitals breaks Colorado's five-game winning streak – Up News Info

The avalanche gave Alex Ovechkin ample opportunity to become the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 goals on Thursday. Ovechkin, who is No. 3 of all time with 259 goals of power play in his career, was a pillar in the five opportunities of Washington Capitals with the advantage of man in the Pepsi Center.

The Russian superstar did not have a point in the game, but it could have been a decoy since the Caps scored two power goals to get out of a two-goal deficit and dodge the winners 3-2, breaking the Colorado five. winning streak of the game.

Ovechkin finished with seven shots, one less than Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon.

T.J. Oshie scored the winner of the game in minutes of uniform strength after Tom Wilson scored a power goal in the lead of Washington's fifth man at 12:48. The end of Av's first line, Andre Burakovsky, was in the penalty area for Oshie, who scored at 5:58 p.m.

"Stupid punishment I took," Burakovsky said. "When you take many penalties you lose momentum."

The Avs also had significant time in the power game, but they were 1 to 4. Colorado committed five club penalties, including hooking (for Joonas Donskoi) and cutting (Ian Cole). Tyson Jost and Erik Johnson also served time.

"The game became choppy that way," Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said of the penalties. “I didn't have a real rhythm. We wanted to stay in the gas, in the attack and stay in zone O, but we are playing 4 against 5 (so much) that it's hard to do. "

The new configured line of MacKinnon intervened in the two goals of the first period of Colorado, by Burakovsky (power play) and Mikko Rantanen. Nicklas Backstrom also scored a power play goal midway through the second period to reduce Washington's two-goal deficit in half.

The Avs held on to a 2-1 lead after two periods after a friendly 10-minute end of the draw in which both teams had giant opportunities in the lead. Colorado failed to capitalize on three power games, including a 5-on-3 lead by 1:00.

But the Avs continued to penalize and Washington got the draw when Burakovsky caught Oshie on the lip with his stick. Wilson, from the door in front of goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, drew 2-2 by redirecting a long shot from John Carlson.

Washington scored in its first power game to reduce Colorado's 2-0 deficit in half to the middle of the second period.

“You should wait for the other team to come and push. We should be ready for that, ”said Avs defender Nikita Zadorov about protecting a 2-0 lead. “Of course, they came desperate. (So) they had a goal behind. They got a second goal, their emotion, their jump. "

The Avs take their ice home to the Air Force Academy, where they will practice Friday afternoon and play Saturday's NHL Stadium Series game against the Los Angeles Kings at Falcon Stadium. They return to the Pepsi Center for Monday's game against Tampa Bay Lightning.

Footnotes. Colorado franchise legend Peter Forsberg was present and will presumably attend Saturday's game with many other Avalanche students. … The Avs played their second game without the Nazem Kadri center, who will miss 4-6 weeks with a leg injury.