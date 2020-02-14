Australia lights fires for the first time in almost six months | Australia news

%MINIFYHTML78141f172891a79ecacc477ed998f12611% %MINIFYHTML78141f172891a79ecacc477ed998f12612%

Fires in Australia's most populous state have been contained for the first time in nearly six months, authorities said on Friday, as heavy rains help firefighters and raise some levels of dams to their highest level in almost two years. .

Australia has been fighting hundreds of fires since September in an unusually long summer forest fire season that was fueled by three years of drought, which experts have attributed to climate change.

Aided by the storms that hit the east coast of Australia earlier this week, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) of New South Wales (NSW) said 24 fires are still lit throughout the state, although now all are under control .

"After what has been a truly devastating fire season for both firefighters and residents who suffered so much this season, all fires are now contained in New South Wales. Which is great news," Rob Rogers said. , deputy commissioner of NSW RFS, to Australian Broadcasting. Corp.

Almost 150 fires

The current situation is far from the peak of the crisis in early January, when New South Wales firefighters were fighting almost 150 fires that produced a fire front of approximately 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) long.

Flames across the country have razed nearly 12 million hectares (29.7 million acres) of dry thickets, and killed 33 people and an estimated one billion native animals, since September.

The fires destroyed thousands of homes and caused massive evacuations of locals and tourists under an apocalyptic red sky during the peak summer holiday period in Australia.

In addition to helping in firefighting efforts, the flood of rains has increased dam levels throughout northwest New York, where more than seven million people live.

With little rain for three years, some parts of the state had less than a year of drinking water left, forcing some authorities to start transporting trucks in expensive fresh water from other parts of the country.

But almost 400 mm (15.8 inches) of rain fell in the Sydney and surrounding area.

The Warragamba dam, which supplies about four-fifths of Sydney's water, is now 76.5 percent full, more than a third in the last week, and the highest level since April 2018.

It is also expected that more rains will arrive in the next few days, with more than 50 mm (two inches) of humidity throughout the state over the next five days.