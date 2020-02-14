Attorneys demand text messages and emails at the high-speed chase center of former Chicago police commander Ed Wodnicki – Up News Info Chicago

– A senior police commander, Ed Wodnicki, was stripped of his police powers due to a high-speed chase by Indiana.

Now it is at the center of another controversy: if taxpayers have the right to access text messages and emails that could explain what really happened.

During the chase, Wodnicki reached speeds of 114 miles per hour and refused to stop, claiming he was on his way to the official police business.

%MINIFYHTML9505e94996207077a8d63728117f227a11% %MINIFYHTML9505e94996207077a8d63728117f227a12%

At the end of the persecution with the Indiana state police near Chesterton in June, Wodnicki told the soldiers: "Sir, I am on a call."

But the story had some holes.

"Well, your bosses simply told us that you had nothing urgent to achieve, so there is no reason for you to have been driving that way," replied one of the Indiana soldiers.

"Oh please, come on guys. I'm a fucking cop. I swear to God I thought you were giving me support," Wodnicki said at a time after he stopped.

Eight months later, Wodnicki is still paid, but last month he was stripped of his police powers.

There are still many questions about when exactly the senior commander was caught driving recklessly in a city vehicle.

Tom Needham believes that taxpayers have the right to know.

He is a Chicago attorney who filed a request for the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in the incident.

"I requested any communication that Wodnicki made that June 12 that would explain what he was doing in Indiana and any interaction he had with the Indiana state police," Needham said.

When CPD ignored your request, you filed a lawsuit.

And finally CPD responded, saying that Wodnicki had no communication through his email or text messages.

But what about your personal phone?

Well, that's out of bounds, according to the city.

Matt Topic and the FOIA law expert said: "The city's position is incorrect, and it has been rejected by courts across the country."

The issue was involved in the lawsuit that ultimately required Rahm Emanuel to publish his private emails that belonged to public businesses.

He says that CPD has an obligation to ask at least if Wodnicki made any contact with city officials during his wild trip from his personal phone.

Otherwise, argue Topic and Needham, send a wrong message to city officials.

That message?

"That if there is something shameful or something shameful or something scandalous or illegal, do it on your personal iPhone or personal email account because the city won't ask you about it," Needham said.

A lawyer representing the city and the CPD says that Wodnicki was alone and there is no indication that he has used his private device for public business.

The city requests that the case be dismissed.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 19.