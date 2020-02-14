At least six people killed in an apartment in West Woodlawn – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – At least six people were shot, including three teenagers, in an apartment building in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on Friday.

It is possible that some of those victims were shot outside the Parkway Gardens apartments, others were inside during a meeting.

%MINIFYHTML22f830d7e5e92baf81da20b77d803c0311% %MINIFYHTML22f830d7e5e92baf81da20b77d803c0312%

All the victims, aged between 14 and 23 years, were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened in the 6500 block of King Drive.

Police have closed King Drive between 63rd and 67th streets.

The dispatch reports indicated that some of the victims are children and that ambulances transport some of the injured to the Children's Eating Hospital.

Developing …