Ascot Saturday: coach quotes | Racing news

Cyrname has the measure of Altior in Ascot

Paul Nicholls is confident that Cyrname is at the top of his game for defending his crown at Betfair Ascot Chase.

The eight-year-old boy was a brilliant winner of the Grade One contest 12 months ago, in the form of his 17-year victory over Waiting Patiently, which ultimately means he ended the campaign as the best-qualified hunter in the country.

That state faced the toughest tests in its seasonal comeback when it faced a long-awaited clash with Altior, inflicting a first defeat in 20 starts over jumps in the ace of Nicky Henderson and shooting at the head of bets for the King George VI Chase.

Cyrname was a bit of a disappointment at Kempton's climax at Boxing Day, filling second place but finishing about 21 meters behind his stablemate and defending champion Clan Des Obeaux, but Nicholls expects a much better performance on Saturday, in case that the meeting pass a morning inspection.

"In hindsight, Kempton arrived a little fast after Ascot," said the Ditcheat coach.

"It takes a little time to recover between races, and it's exactly where we want it to be now."

"If we were to go to King George again with a serious possibility, I probably wouldn't use the Ascot race as a trampoline. It's so good that I could go there the first time."

"It was still good to finish second, and Clan was on fire that day, but obviously he was too close (from Ascot). Both Cyrname and Altior had a tough race at Ascot, when good horses run against each other, that will happen."

Nicholls sees Cyrname more in the mold of his former superstar Kauto Star than his then stable partner and great rival Denman, and hopes to prove himself over the distance of King George from three miles in due time.

He added: "It's not a big, heavy and strong horse like Denman; it's more of a Kauto Star type horse, so you have to keep that in mind.

"The intermediate trip (two miles and five furlongs) fits well on a track like Ascot. Actually, it has a lot of rhythm and is still galloping, it's not a fast horse, but it's a relentless gallop."

"However, one day I think he will have three miles."

Cyrname is a red-hot favorite to beat three rivals in his attempt to become the second horse to win consecutive renovations of Ascot Chase, after the Henderson Riverside Theater in 2011 and 2012.

The horse considered its greatest threat is the Onthe Storm riders, previously trained in Ireland by Tom Taaffe and two of two since joining Nigel Twiston-Davies, after a valuable disadvantage victory at Aintree and then an impressive display in a chase Graduation at Ascot in December.

However, Naunton's coach has no illusions about the task his seven-year-old son faces.

Twiston-Davies said: "We have to climb a mountain. But we know that our horse likes the track, and the test conditions will not be a problem, so we'll see what happens."

"We are eager to run it. This race has been the plan since his last victory at Ascot, and he is in good shape."

"Obviously it will be difficult to get the best out of Cyrname, but we are going to try and we are eager for the challenge."

"Riders Onthe Storm has been brilliant for us since we arrived from Ireland, and we hope there will be more improvements to come.

"If Saturday goes well, he will address Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival."

Janika de Henderson moves back into the distance after finishing fourth behind Defi Du Seuil at the Clarence House Chase in Ascot four weeks ago.

The quartet is completed by Gary Moore's Grand National Traffic Traffic Fluide contender.

Ascot card rest

Anthony Honeyball hopes that Storm Dennis will not derail his plan to lead Sam Brown in pursuit of the Sodexo Reynoldstown novices in Ascot on Saturday.

Already a second grade winner, Honeyball is adamant: Sam Brown will have an extra half mile.

However, if the meeting was lost due to the weather, the eight-year-old would probably go directly to the Cheltenham Festival without another race.

"I don't think there's another race for him if we lose this. It doesn't make much sense to have a pop somewhere, so we would probably go straight to the RSA," Honeyball said.

"There is a grade two in Kempton next week over two and a half miles (Pendil), but I'm not sure that suits him, since we know he really needs three. He may have one entry, but it's unlikely." .

"Anything after that is getting too close to Cheltenham, so we'll probably have to pray and keep it in one piece. It would be only a little over three weeks and I think that's too close, especially for a hunter."

"We are really excited about this, if you keep going, because everything seems established. Everyone knows how much I think of him, we just want to execute him."

Champion coach Paul Nicholls directs Danny Whizzbang, a second-degree winner in his chase debut, but only third in the Kauto Star Novice Hunt in Kempton later.

"He won a second grade in his Newbury debut, then was third in Kempton at the Kauto Star in Kempton. He was traveling well when he got into trouble when Master Tommytucker fell in front of him and was a little on the back foot," he said. Nicholls

"He gained a little more experience by finishing third. The Ascot track and the soft ground will be much better, since he is a true spectator. So a resistance track like Ascot would be much better than Kempton."

"He is also in Cheltenham in a couple of races. He is in the RSA and the National Hunt Chase. It depends on what happens on Saturday if we go to Cheltenham."

Two For Gold by Kim Bailey is undefeated over the fences so far, winning three including a Grade Two at Warwick last time.

"He is a very good jumper and goes to all races wanting to do his best for you," Bailey told Sky Sports Racing.

"It seems like a difficult question on Saturday. Reynoldstown has always been a good race and, from our point of view, will take us to any path we take in Cheltenham, if we go to Cheltenham."

"It is not good enough for the RSA in all its known forms, but if it turns out that it wins and wins on Saturday, then it becomes a different ball game. Would it stay three and a half miles at the National Hunt Chase? No I know, I think Saturday will lead us one way or another.

"I'm not terribly sure that a testing ground would be ideal, but it seemed to handle it when he won at Kelso and I think he would overcome it."

Nicky Henderson's Pym, Colin Tizzard's Copperhead and Alan King & # 39; to Alsa Mix, who has an option at Exeter on Sunday in case the meeting is suspended, also line up.

Honeyball has two declared in Keltbray Swinley Chase, in which only eight are scheduled to align in the matter of £ 75,000.

Regal Encore, winner of the race in 2018 and two other valuable awards at Ascot, and Jepeck, who landed the Veterans Final in dramatic circumstances, are ready if the weather allows.

"Regal Encore seems to be in good shape, he won this before, he was third last year and won a pair of £ 100,000 handicaps at Ascot," Honeyball said.

"It wasn't until his last race that I thought he drove really bad ground. He was almost out of the last day, so he must drive it. He acts in Ascot anyway.

"It's the right time to execute it, the plan was always to go here and then the National, we were happy with his 146 mark."

"We've introduced Jepeck, who is actually in a second-degree rookie obstacle at Haydock and a veteran race at Exeter on Sunday!

"If Ascot leaves early, he will go to Haydock, but Ascot is the first preference."

"It's a valuable race, there are only eight and we have two tickets if you want."

The weights are headed by Ballyoptic, who is also engaged in Haydock, with Domaine De L & # 39; Isle of Sean Curran in a four-stroke program.

Sporting John and Master Debonair, who had to face Exeter last week, were declared at the opening of Thames Materials Novices & # 39; Hurdle, as well as Exeter on Sunday.